Sanaya Irani's BFF Nakuul Mehta Rings In Her Birthday With A Goofy Pic & Sweet Note

Sanaya Irani is celebrating her 37th birthday today. The telly actor received tons of wishes from friends and fans on social media on her special day. One among them was her friend and co-star, Nakuul Mehta who posted a rather goofy picture to ring in her birthday. Here's what this is about.

Nakuul Mehta rings in Sanaya Irani's birthday with a goofy photo

On Nakuul Mehta's Instagram story, the actor added a group selfie with Sanaya Irani to wish on her birthday. The caption to the post says, "Happy birthday legend Irani May the voice notes never Sthaap & that wine glass never be empty". The picture is a beautiful throwback from one of the parties. Apart from Sanaya and Nakul, the photo also featured Jankee Parikh, Mohit Sehgal and Drashti Dhami. Check it out:

Sanaya Irani and Nakuul Mehta are one of the popular BFF's of the telly world. The two are often spotted hanging out with each other and also accompanied by others. They also shared screen space a while ago in Ved and Arya, a short film by Terribly Tiny Tales.

Sanaya Irani's birthday

Meanwhile, Sanaya Irani did not seem to forget her fans on her birthday. She interacted with them in an Instagram live session. She also answered many questions like how she managed to stay happy and positive, her favourite holiday destination and many more. Check out the video here:

Sanaya Irani also opened up about her birthday plans. Because of the pandemic, she will only have a few of her close friends over. Sanaya also added that she and husband, Mohit Sehgal are trying to exert precautions and protocols regarding the pandemic since the latter is currently going to sets for Naagin 5 shoots.

Mohit Sehgal also penned a heartfelt note for his wife's birthday. He posted a couple of pictures of themselves sharing a kiss, Sanya cutting the cake and posing with a face shield on. In the caption, Mohit poured his heart out for Sanaya recalling past memories and present happiness. Check out the post here:

Image credit: Sanaya Irani Instagram, Nakuul Mehta Instagram

