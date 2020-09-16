Amazon Prime Releases Rib-tickling Trailer Of Upcoming Tamil Sitcom 'Time Enna Boss'

After receiving a lot of appreciation for Comicstaan Tamil, Amazon Prime India is coming up with another content-rich Tamil series on its platform. Featuring Robo Shankar, Alexandar Babu, Bharath Niwas, Priya Bhavanishankar, Karunakaran, Sajnana Sarthy and Mamathi Chaari, a Tamil sitcom Time Enna Boss based on Time Travel will be releasing on Amazon Prime. Time Enna Boss is a Tamil sitcom that deals with the everyday adventures of an average IT guy, who ends up sharing his apartment with four random time travellers from different time periods, who accidentally get trapped in present-day Chennai. There was a sense of excitement amongst the audience when the poster of the sitcom released.

Amazon releases the trailer of Time Enna Boss

Moreover, the rib-tickling trailer of the show has created more excitement amongst the netizens, who are eagerly waiting for the sitcom to release. The Tamil sitcom Time Enna Boss will be releasing on September 18, 2020. Speaking on the new project, Pushpa Kandaswamy - MD Kavithalaya, said that the concept of Time Enna Boss is unique and innovative. It will take the audience on a refreshing journey of time travel with lots of laughter, fun and heartwarming moments. After Harmony with AR Rahman, they are happy to be associated with Amazon Prime for their second venture. Time Enna Boss will have the potential to delight the audience in the south.

In Time Enna Boss, Kavithalayaa has managed to rope in some of the top artists from the film industry to provide a delightfully fun show which will lighten up people's moods during these unprecedented times. Time Enna Boss marks the second collaboration between Prime Video and Kavithalayaa Productions. The studio’s maiden digital venture Harmony with AR Rahman, also launched exclusively on Prime Video in 2018. The series took viewers on a journey alongside Rahman, as he explored the roots of India’s rich musical heritage through his interactions with four artists.

(With Inputs from PR)

