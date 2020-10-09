Amitabh Bachchan To Star In 'full-length Role' Alongside Prabhas & Deepika Padukone

On October 9, production house Vyjayanthi Movies revealed that legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan will join the star cast of Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's film. Announcing the recent development with fans on Twitter, the makers shared a video to welcome Big B onborad. They also wrote a caption that read, "Welcoming with a full heart, the pride of a billion Indians. The Amitabh Bachchan. Our journey just got BIG-ger!".

The 27-second teaser introduced Amitabh with the words “How can we try to make a legendary film without the legend Amitabh Bachchan". The video also featured a glimpse of some iconic roles played by the 77-year-old. Scroll down to watch the video.

Amitabh joins the cast of Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer:

Within a couple of hours, the post has garnered more than 4k likes along with 2k re-tweets on the micro-blogging site; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans took to the comments section of the post and expressed their excitement while wishing good luck to the makers. On the other side, Nag Ashwin, who will don the director's hat in the upcomer, re-shared the tweet and stated that Amitabh will essay a full-length role. He also added that the name of Bachchan's character was the working title of an early draft. Take a look at Nag Ashwin's tweet.

#NamaskaramBigB Not a guest role or a special appearance...but a full length role so important, tht his characters name was the working title of an early draft...thank you @SrBachchan sir for the privilege...we will make it worthy of your time 🙏 #Prabhas #DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/tdX9ghABku — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) October 9, 2020

Touted to be a sci-fi flick, it is speculated that the makers are planning to rope in many popular celebrities across the country. An official announcement regarding the entire cast and crew is still awaited. Earlier in February, the makers announced the project while revealing that Prabhas will be seen playing the lead. Later, it was revealed that Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has joined the pan-India project.

Talking about the professional front of AB, he is currently shooting the 12th season of his game reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar directorial Gulabo Sitabo, which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor has numerous projects in his kitty, including a sports-biopic Jhund and Apple TV's series Shantaram. On the other side, he will also share the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy for Ayan Mukerji's next Brahmastra, which is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

