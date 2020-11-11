'Andhaghaaram' Trailer Explores Dark Side Of A Magician, Cricketer And Psychiatrist; Watch

Tamil movie Andhaghaaram trailer explores the dark side of three central characters of the film- magician, cricketer, and psychiatrist. The film's trailer was released on Monday, November 10 by actors like Nani and Shivakarthikeyan on their respective social media handles. The 2-minute-long trailer is riveting and manages to keep the central premise of the film a mystery.

Andhaghaaram trailer:

Andhaghaaram trailer starts with a blind man trying hard to bring his life on track. He meets various people but gets shunned due to multiple reasons. On the other hand, a cricketer and a psychiatrist are dealing with a mental trauma of the past that spoils their relationship with their loved ones. The lives of the blind man, cricketer, and the physiatrist get intertwined, which leads to tension.

The movie, starring Arjun Das, Pooja Ramachandran, and Vinoth Kishan in the lead is a psychological thriller that narrates a riveting tale. Andhaghaaram's cast also features actors like Misha Ghoshal, Kumar Natarajan, Arul Vincent, among others in the prominent roles. The film is written and directed by debutant V Vignarajan and bankrolled by director Atlee, Jayaram, and Sudhan under their respective production banners.

Atlee-produced Andhaghaaram's release date

Andhaghaaram was slated to hit the silver screen early this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the makers to release the movie on the OTT platform. The Atlee-produced film will premiere exclusively on Netflix. Andhaghaaram will premiere on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Arjun Das, the lead actor of the film, revealed the news to his fans. He wrote, "The wait is over! Catch the premiere of #Andhaghaaram exclusively on @netflix_in .We hope you love it as much as we loved crafting this special film, one that will always be very dear to me." (sic)

Andhaghaaram is Atlee's second movie as a producer. He first produced horror-comedy Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae (2017). The film, starring Jiiva and Sri Divya in the lead, also features actors like Devadarshini Chetan, Kovai Sarala, among others in prominent roles.

