Andrea Jeremiah Speaks On Working With Vijay In 'Master', Says 'Fans Are Bound To Enjoy'

Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master is one of the most anticipated movies of 2021 amongst the Tollywood masses. It is going to be the first Pan-India major theatrical release of this year amidst the pandemic scarce. The cast of Master is headlined by prolific South stars including Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan. Now, in a recent interaction with First Post, Andrea Jeremiah opened up about her experience sharing the screen space with Thalapathy Vijay for the first time.

During the interview, Andrea opined that although she has less screen time, but her role is an important one. In addition, she also added that sharing the screen space with a ‘huge’ star-like Vijay is something that her fans will be ‘bound to enjoy’. According to Andrea, the views remember ‘moments’ and not the entire film. Hence, it is not the screen time that matters to her, instead, it is the moments that an actor gets onscreen.

When filmmaker Lokesh approached her for the film, Andrea immediately decided ‘to take the plunge’ irrelevant of her screen time. Over the years, Andrea has learned that if an actor can manage to keep their ego aside while picking up a role, then they will have ‘more variety’ to choose from. Andrea also revealed that when the director met her for the role, she knew it was ‘too small’, however, the director felt she was the perfect fit for it. “Today’s audience wants to see real women represented on screen, “she added.

Talking more about choosing a commercial film like Master, Andrea unveiled that for a while, she hasn’t been really a part of ‘so-called masses; films. As per her, it is because she has been ‘labelled’ as someone ‘who doesn’t do commercial films’. However, for Andrea any film that runs well at the box-office is commercial. Adding to the same, she said that in today’s world the lines have been ‘blurred’ and as an artist, her ‘prerogative’ is to only do ‘good work’ to constantly challenge herself. Going by the same principle, Master appeared to have ‘fitted the bill’ for her.

