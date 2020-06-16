Sara Khan Of 'Bidaai' Fame Openes Up On The Possibility Of A Second Marriage

Sara Khan is a television actor who debuted as a TV actor as a 16-year-old with the Star Plus show titled Bidaai. The show became so popular that Sara soon became a household name. She is remembered for her stint in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 4 as well. Recently, she opened up in an interview about her thoughts on marriage.

Sara Khan says she is not thinking about marriage

In an interview with an entertainment portal, when Sara was asked about her views on her second marriage, she mentioned that she surely wants to settle down in life at some point. Sara said that she would want to settle with someone with whom she can grow together and share things. However, the right moment has not come for her to settle at the moment.

Recalling her Bigg Boss 4 stint, Sara mentioned that she was 19 when she appeared in Bigg Boss and she did not know anything about the show. She also recalled her Bidaai days and stated that sometimes becoming an overnight star does not reap all the benefits if it isn't handled properly. She said that the same thing happened to her and she couldn't take care of the overnight fame at that time as she was only 16 and had just completed her schooling. Sara said that things would have gone much better for her had she handled her success and fame more efficiently.

Sara Khan's marriage

Sara Khan had actually got married to fellow actor Ali Merchant on season 4 of Bigg Boss. After getting married to Ali Merchant on the show, she divorced him just after two months in 2011. Rumour says that the couple was paid a huge amount to get married on the show, however Colors channel has denied the allegations. Ali Merchant said in an interview later that he married for publicity and it was definitely the biggest mistake of his life. Sara too commented stating that their marriage was a nightmare.

Sara Khan's career

Sara is best remembered for her role in Bidaai. The serial also launched Parul Chauhan. While Sara played the role of Sadhana, Parul portrayed the role of her elder sister, Ragini. The family-drama also featured Kinshuk Mahajan, Angad Hasija and Apurva Agnihotri. After a successful run of three years, the Star Plus serial went off-air.

After Bidaai, she has starred in a number of daily soaps like Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Junoon - Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Sasural Simar Ka, Bhagyalaxmi, Woh Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and Woh Apna Sa. She was last seen in the Star Plus serial Namah Lakshmi Narayan playing the negative role of Mrityu.

Promo Image courtesy: Sara Khan Instagram

