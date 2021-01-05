Anil Panachooran's Contribution As A Lyricist In Some Of The Best Malayalam Films

Quick links:
Following the latest news about popular Malayalam artist Anil Panachooran's death on January 3, 2021, fans have been mourning his sudden demise. He has been a popular lyricist and a poet who has contributed immensely to the Malayalam movie industry. He has written several songs in a variety of Malayalam movies that all his fans will always cherish. Let’s take a look at Anil Panachooran's Malayalam films for which he wrote some of the most popular songs.
Anil Panachooran's career began with a Malayalam movie named Makalkku and later he wrote lyrics for many movies such as Arabikkatha, Katha Parayumpol, Poppins, City of Gold, Daddy Cool and many others. In his entire career, the artist wrote more than 200 songs. Take a look at some of Anil Panachooran's songs along with details of the Malayalam movies they were a part of.
Here's a list of songs from the movie Arabikkadha written by Anil Panachooran-
Check out the songs he wrote for the film Cycle-
List of songs from Minnaminnikkoottam that showcased his talent as a lyricist-
Songs from the movie 3 Chaar Sou Bees that depicted how Anil Panachooran had a way with words-
Anil Panachooran's songs from the movie Marykkundoru Kunjaadu-
Songs from Priyappetta Naattukaare that depicted how Anil Panachooran was a legendary writer-
Songs written by Anil Panachooran for the movie, Rajamma@Yahoo-
Urriyadi's soundtrack created by Panachooran-
City Of Gold soundtrack-
Here are the songs he wrote for the film, Mullassery Madhavankutty Nemam PO-
Anil Panachooran’s career includes many other Malayalam films for which he penned down the lyrics. Some of the other movies include Parunthu, Samayam, Advocate Lakshmanan- Ladies Only, Arjunan Saakshi, Jawan of Vellimala, Hello Namasthe, Oru Mexican Apaaratha, Prathi Poovan Kozhi, God Say, Note Out, Cocktail, Loudspeaker, Crazy Gopalan, Sivapuram and several others.
Some of the other Anil Panachooran’s songs include Kuzhaloothum Poonthennale, Cheruthinkal Thoni, Kuzhimadiyaa Kulamadiya, Ee Kaanum Naadaka Bhoomiyithu Mukkaal Vellam, Pora Niranjoru Paathiraa, Chema Chema Chemannoru, Entammede Jimikki Kammal, Vidilla Poonda Kalla, Idavamaasapperum Mazha, and many others.
