Anil Panachooran's Contribution As A Lyricist In Some Of The Best Malayalam Films

Following the latest news about popular Malayalam artist Anil Panachooran's death on January 3, 2021, fans have been mourning his sudden demise. He has been a popular lyricist and a poet who has contributed immensely to the Malayalam movie industry. He has written several songs in a variety of Malayalam movies that all his fans will always cherish. Let’s take a look at Anil Panachooran's Malayalam films for which he wrote some of the most popular songs.

Anil Panachooran's career began with a Malayalam movie named Makalkku and later he wrote lyrics for many movies such as Arabikkatha, Katha Parayumpol, Poppins, City of Gold, Daddy Cool and many others. In his entire career, the artist wrote more than 200 songs. Take a look at some of Anil Panachooran's songs along with details of the Malayalam movies they were a part of.

Anil Panachooran’s Malayalam films

Arabikkadha

Here's a list of songs from the movie Arabikkadha written by Anil Panachooran-

Thaaraka Malarukal

Thaane Paadum

Chora Veena

Thirike Njaan Varumenna

Cycle

Check out the songs he wrote for the film Cycle-

Paattunarnuvo

Milky Way

Varnapainkili

Puthiyoreenam

Kaanaapponnin

Minnaminnikkoottam

List of songs from Minnaminnikkoottam that showcased his talent as a lyricist-

Mizhithammil

Thaarajaalam

Kadalolam Vaalsalyam

We Are In Love

Minnaaminnikoottam

3 Chaar Sou Bees

Songs from the movie 3 Chaar Sou Bees that depicted how Anil Panachooran had a way with words-

Pathinezhaayaal

Paadi Paaloottum

Kochunniyaasaanu

Ek Doh Three Chaar

Aadumaan Thodumaan

Suravanditha

Marykkundoru Kunjaadu

Anil Panachooran's songs from the movie Marykkundoru Kunjaadu-

Kunjaade Kurumbanaade

Changaathikkuyile

Entadukke Vannadukkum

Panchaarachiri Kondu

Priyappetta Naattukaare

Songs from Priyappetta Naattukaare that depicted how Anil Panachooran was a legendary writer-

Kannil Kannil Choodum

Unnam Vidaathe

Kothiyoorum Nerathu

Thudiyolam Thulli

Rajamma@Yahoo

Songs written by Anil Panachooran for the movie, Rajamma@Yahoo-

Ullathu Chonnaal

Ottakkuyilinte Mounam

Kurishinte Chillayil Uranguvaan

Urriyadi

Urriyadi's soundtrack created by Panachooran-

Thumbappoo Chottil

Parakkate Velichamengum

Ellamini Neeye

Olakkaalu Seelakkaalu

Kanuvan Kothicha

Jayathe Jayathe

City of God

City Of Gold soundtrack-

Jeevitham

Annan

Kaalangal

Betaabi

Annan

Praayam

Nee Akaleyaano

Mullassery Madhavankutty Nemam PO

Here are the songs he wrote for the film, Mullassery Madhavankutty Nemam PO-

Kannaaram Pothi

Ishta Swapnamee Arikatho

Kan Thurannoru Kalyani

Also Read Anil Panachooran's Demise: Prithviraj Shares An IG Post Remembering The Late Lyricist

Also read Anil Panachooran Passes Away After Testing COVID Positive; Kerala CM Offers Condolence

Anil Panachooran’s career includes many other Malayalam films for which he penned down the lyrics. Some of the other movies include Parunthu, Samayam, Advocate Lakshmanan- Ladies Only, Arjunan Saakshi, Jawan of Vellimala, Hello Namasthe, Oru Mexican Apaaratha, Prathi Poovan Kozhi, God Say, Note Out, Cocktail, Loudspeaker, Crazy Gopalan, Sivapuram and several others.

Anil Panachooran’s songs

Some of the other Anil Panachooran’s songs include Kuzhaloothum Poonthennale, Cheruthinkal Thoni, Kuzhimadiyaa Kulamadiya, Ee Kaanum Naadaka Bhoomiyithu Mukkaal Vellam, Pora Niranjoru Paathiraa, Chema Chema Chemannoru, Entammede Jimikki Kammal, Vidilla Poonda Kalla, Idavamaasapperum Mazha, and many others.

Also Read 'China Town' Malayalam Movie Cast: List Of All The Actors And Characters Played By Them

Also read Prithviraj's 'Anwar' And Other Malayalam Films That Were Inspired By Hollywood Classics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.