'Anjaam Pathiraa' Cast: Here's A List Of Actors And Characters In This 2020 Crime Thriller

Anjaam Pathiraa is one of the Malayalam crime thriller films that released in January 2020 with some of the most spectacular reviews from both critics and audiences. The plot of the movie revolves around the story of a police squad who encounter a serious case of revealing the identity of a killer who applies nasty tactics to kill his victims. As the movie was a huge hit, let’s have a look at the popular Anjaam Pathiraa cast.

Anjaam Pathiraa cast

Kunchacko Boban

Actor Kunchacko Boban essayed one of the main leads in the film playing the role of Dr Anwar Hussain in the movie. He is a famous Malayalam actor who has appeared in nearly 100 movies and won several awards in his career so far. Some of his best movies are namely Ee Snehatheerathu, Elsamma Enna Aankutty, Sakudumbam Shyamala, Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho, Virus and many more.

Sharaf U Dheen

Sharaf U Dheen is the actor who essayed one of Anjaam Pathiraa characters called Dr Benjamin Louis. The actor has also appeared in many other movies such as Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Welcome to Central Jail, Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, Halal Love Story, Johny Johny Yes Appa, Happy Wedding, Thobama, Neeyum Njanum, etc.

Unnimaya Prasad

Actor Unnimaya Prasad essayed the role of DCP Catherine Maria IPS and was one of the vital cast of Anjaam Pathiraa movie. She is one of the talented Malayalam actors who has also been an assistant director in a few Malayalam movies. Some of her movies as an actor include Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, Oru Kuprasidha Payyan, Halal Love Story, French Viplavam, Mayanadi, Trance and many more.

Jinu Joseph

Jinu Joseph, who played the role of ACP Anil Madhavan in the movie, is another talented artist from the Malayalam industry who was a significant part of Anjaam Pathiraa cast. Apart from this movie, he has appeared in movies such as Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, Iyobinte Pusthakam, Sayanna Varthakal, Sagar Alias Jacky, Karma Cartel, North 24 Kaatham, Chappa Kurish, etc.

Also Read 'Gullak' Season 2 Cast: Know The Actors And The Characters They Play In This Family Drama

Also Read The 'Power' Movie 2021 Cast Boasts Of Shruti Haasan, Vidyut Jammwal And More

Harikrishnan

The actor is a well-known Malayalam actor and an amazing classical dancer who essayed one of the Anjaam Pathiraa characters. In the movie, he can be seen playing the role of SI Arun Mathew while his other popular roles are in movies such as Aadu - Oru Bheegara Jeevi Aanu, Malarvaadi Arts Club, Georgettan's Pooram, Love Action Drama, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Kohinoor, many more.



As the movie created a buzz on the internet with a question in mind as to who is villain in Anjaam Pathiraa? Hence, to answer the question, the actor who essayed the villain of the film is Sudheer Sufi who was seen in the film in the role of Simon Manjooran who later becomes Psycho Simon. Other actors a part of the cast of Anjaam Pathiraa include actors namely Sreenath Bhasi, Indrans, Assim Jamal, Mathew Thomas, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Sudheesh, Sadiq and many others.

Also read 'Mail' Telugu Movie Cast: All About The Priyadarshi And Harshith Malgireddy Starrer

Also read Kunchacko Boban Reveals First Look Of Anjaam Pathira Sequel Titled 'Aaram Pathira'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.