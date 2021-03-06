Anupama Parameswaran's Mother Denies Reports Of Daughter Dating Jasprit Bumrah

Who is Jasprit Bumrah dating? — This question and the speculations around the cricketer's love life have been doing rounds on social media. One name that has been circulating on many platforms is of actor Anupama Parameswaran, of Malayalam film Premam fame.

Anupama's mother Sunitha, in an interview with Manorama Online, denied the reports and dismissed the wedding rumours. She clarified that the speculations only began after the two followed each other on Instagram. Sunita highlighted that their family doesn't pay heed to such rumours because social media users have linked Anupama with others in the past too. 'We take such rumours as mere jokes," Sunitha said.

Sunitha also revealed that Anupama's father, a big cricket fan had once met Bumrah. When did Anupama and Bumrah first meet each other? Sunitha said it was in Rajkot when Anupama was shooting for her Telugu film Karthikeya 2 and Bumrah was staying in the same hotel.

After India's premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah excused himself from the final India Vs England Test due to 'personal reasons', sources have now reported that the bowler had been released to prepare for his marriage. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources on Tuesday informed news agency ANI that the 27-year-old is all set to get married soon, which is why he needed a few days' leave to prepare for his 'big day'.

"He informed the BCCI that he is getting married and has taken the leave to help in preparations for the big day," the BCCI source told news agency ANI.

Jasprit Bumrah was released from the squad ahead of the 4th Test at Ahmedabad on February 27 after he made a request to the BCCI owing to 'personal reasons' which remained undisclosed.

