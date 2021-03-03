Jasprit Bumrah Gets Indian Comedian As Lookalike, Netizens Explode On Twitter

Indian standup comic Abhishek Upmanyu's latest Twitter profile picture has taken the micro-blogging site by storm. Known for his hilarious gags on social media, Upmanyu posted a black and white picture of "himself" and uploaded it to his profile with the caption "New Profile Pic" on Tuesday, March 2. However, there was one small issue with the picture — the person in the picture isn't Upmanyu — it is Indian fast bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Leaves India's Squad Ahead Of 4th Test Vs England, Cites Personal Reasons

Jasprit Bumrah lookalike Abhishek Upmanyu creates stir on social media

In an amusing post on Twitter, standup comic Abhishek Upmanyu tried to pass on a picture of Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as his own after fans pointed out the similarities between the two men. Making no mention of the prank in his caption, Upmanyu actually managed to convince some fans that he was indeed the person in the picture until others came to their rescue and informed them otherwise. The original picture was posted by Bumrah on March 2 with just the thinking face emoji in the caption. Here are some of the funniest reactions from Upmanyu's new "profile picture reveal".

Bumrah be like : pic.twitter.com/Y0jQDFmcu6 — Kuldeep yadav (@kdpy212) March 3, 2021

Now I know why Bumrah is missing the 4th test. He is booked for a stand-up comedy show. 😂😂 — Amlan Panda (@amlanpanda) March 2, 2021

Also Read | Michael Vaughan Presents Ahmedabad Test Pitch Report, Fans Mock Ex-England Captain: WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah wedding

In a surprise move, the BCCI announced on February 27 that Bumrah would be rested for the last match of the series owing to personal reasons. According to an ANI report, the actual reason behind Bumrah's leave could be an exciting one. While there are no confirmed reports, it is believed that Bumrah may have taken the leave in order to prepare for his upcoming marriage. Playing his first Test series at home, Bumrah picked up four wickets in the 1st India vs England Test. He was rested for the second Test and remained wicketless at the controversial, spin-friendly pitch at Motera after the 3rd Test.

Also Read | Bumrah wedding: India Vs England: Jasprit Bumrah Released From 4th Test To Prepare For Marriage?

India vs England 4th Test preview and live streaming details

After the exciting yet underwhelming India vs England 3rd Test ended in just two days, both teams will be looking forward to playing out the series with a full 5-day Test at Motera. Having suffered a second loss, England have lost their chance to qualify for the World Test Championship final this summer. However, there is still some hope for India, who will go through if they just manage to avoid defeat in the 4th Test beginning on March 4. An Indian loss will mean that Australia will qualify for the WTC final opposite New Zealand.

The India vs England 4th Test will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports Network. The India vs England live streaming will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. To catch the India vs England live scores and updates, fans can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and England Cricket.

Also Read | David Warner Won't Back England In 4th Test Even As Root & Co Holds Australia's Key To WTC

Image Credits: Jasprit Bumrah Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.