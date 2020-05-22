Article 15's Tamil Remake To See Udhayanidhi Stalin As Ayan Ranjan? Read Details

Ayushmann Khurrana’s movie Article 15 received a great response from audience and critics alike. According to recent media reports, South Indian actor Udhayanidhi Stalin will be seen doing the lead role in the Tamil remake of the Ayushmann-starrer. The reports further stated that Boney Kapoor will be producing the Article 15 Tamil remake.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' BTS Gives An Insight Into The Making Of The Film

Earlier it was reported that Boney Kapoor had acquired the rights for Article 15 Tamil remake. The project is expected to go on floors soon. According to media reports, Boney Kapoor was in talks with South Indian actor Udhayanidhi Stalin for the Article 15 Tamil remake. The reports revealed that talented director Arunraja Kamaraj has been finalised to helm the Article 15 Tamil remake.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' And Other Bollywood Crime Dramas To Watch On Netflix

The pre-production work of the film is also expected to begin shortly. The reports further said that an official announcement regarding the project can be made once the lockdown is lifted. In the meanwhile, Arunraja Kamaraj will be working on adapting the script to suit the Tamil audience.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' & Other Bollywood Films That Had Righteous Cops

Article 15 shows the story of an uptight city-bred Police officer which is played by Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Ayushmann Khurrana earned a lot of praises from critics and audience for his role as Additional SP Ayan Ranjan who is an IPS officer. The film shows his fight against caste-based discrimination and crimes that happen in rural parts of India. It would be interesting to see Udhayanidhi Stalin doing the role and fighting discrimination and crimes.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' And Other Movies About Indian Caste System

Udhayanidhi Stalin was last seen on the big screen in Mysskin’s crime thriller Psycho. The movie also featured Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen in pivotal roles. Udhayanidhi Stalin played the character of a blind musician who is after a serial killer for kidnapping his girlfriend. Udhayanidhi Stalin was praised for his portrayal of a blind musician in the film.

Udhayanidhi Stalin is best known for his roles in movies like Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Idhu Kathirvelan Kadhal, Nimir, etc. Arunraja Kamaraj made his debut in direction with the 2018 Tamil sports film Kanna. The film revolved around the story of a young woman hailing from a small village in Tamil Nadu and her quest to play cricket for the country.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.