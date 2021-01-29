Arvind Joshi's Death: List Of Late Gujarati Actor's Most Memorable Movies

Actor Sharman Joshi's father Arvind Joshi passed away today on January 29, 2021. Komal Nahta's Film information reported the same that the Gujarati film industry veteran passed way in the morning at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. The late actor is survived by his children, actor Sharman Joshi & actress Mansi Joshi Roy. Actor Arvind Joshi was a popular name in the Gujarati film and theatre industry. He was not only known for his work in Gujarati stage plays but he also featured in many Hindi movies like Sholay, Ittefaq, and Apmaan Ki Aag to name a few. Read on to check the list of popular Arvind Joshi's movies.

Veteran and respected actor-director of Gujarati theatre, Arvind Joshi, passes away. Condolences to son Sharman Joshi, daughter Mansi Joshi Roy, and entire family. pic.twitter.com/GrMgbEjqaS — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) January 29, 2021

Arvind Joshi in Sholay

Release in 1975, Sholay is often considered as the greatest Indian film ever made. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the star cast of Sholay comprised of Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles. The story revolves around two friends Jai and Veeru, and how they are hired by a retired police officer to capture the dacoit Gabbar Singh. Actor Arvind Joshi played one of Thakur's (Sanjeev Kumar) sons, who is killed by Amjad Khan's Gabbar Singh.

Apmaan Ki Aag

The movie Apmaan Ki Aag featured Govinda and Sonam in the lead roles along with Adil Amaan, Rakesh Bedi, Dasharat and many others. The movie was directed by Sardar Talukdar while it was written by Tanveer Khan. Actor Arvind Joshi was seen in the role of Inspector Prabhakar in the 1990 released movie.

Veli Ne Avya Phool

Veli Ne Avya Phool is a Gujarati movie featuring many talented actors. The film was a box office hit and featured actors like Naresh Kanodia, Arvind Joshi, Padmaran, Arvind Pandya and Mahendra Zaveri. This 1970 film marked the acting debut of Naresh Kanodia. Check out this popular song from this film.

Chhota Aadmi

The film Chhota Aadmi released in the year 1986. Directed by Krishnakant, the film starred Raju Barot, Nalin Dave, Dinesh Hingo, Nasir Hussain, Aruna Irani, Firoz Irani, Manik Irani, Arvind Joshi, Naresh Kanodia, Suraj Kanodia.

Ittefaq

The movie Ittefaq featured Rajesh Khanna, Nanda, Sujit Kumar in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a woman who meets a stranger seeking refuge in her home, escaping from a mental hospital. The movie was directed by Yash Chopra.

Arvind Joshi's son Sharman Joshi followed his father's footsteps and made his debut in Bollywood with the National Award-winning film, Godmother in 1999 and got his first lead role in 2001 with N Chandra’s Style. He was then seen in movies like Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, Ferrari Ki Sawaari, and many more. Besides films, he was also seen in TV shows like Standing Boy: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Gubbare and many more.

