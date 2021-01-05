Arvind Swami Tweets Against 100% Capacity In Tamil Nadu Cinema Halls; Fans React

Tamil Nadu government recently stated that the theatres in the state would be allowed to open with 100 per cent capacity. This decision came after superstar Thalapathi Vijay personally went on to meet Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, ahead of his film release. Thalapathy Vijay's Master release date is said to be January 13, 2021, and would have 100 per cent occupancy in cinema. However, while this decision is welcomed by many actors and people as well, it has been receiving criticism too. Tamil actor Arvind Swami expressed his displeasure on Twitter about theatres opening with full capacity. Read on to know more.

Arvind Swami tweets against 100 per cent occupancy in cinema halls

Tamil actor and television presenter Arvind Swami took to Twitter to express his disappointment at Tamil Nadu cinema halls opening at full capacity during a pandemic. He tweeted saying that there are times when 50% is better than 100% and that this is one of them. A lot of Twitter users hailed him for his point of view, keeping in mind the safety of cinema-goers. You can see Swami's tweet here and some of the replies to his tweet as well.

There are times when 50% is way better than a 100%. This is one of them. — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) January 4, 2021

Very happy to know, there are still few people in tamil cinema industry to talk sense!😊 Wish you well!👍 — Selvam (@AGR_Selvam) January 4, 2021

Correct anna. Health us Wealth — Praveen Lazarus (@praveenlazarus) January 4, 2021

Appreciate you have the spine to talk out loud -whats important for people — Devi Yogha (@DeviYogha) January 4, 2021

The Tamil Nadu government had released an official statement that read, "The seating capacity of Cinemas/theatres/Multiplexes shall be permitted to increase from existing 0% to 100% by following the Standard Operating Procedure issued already. Further, in order to create awareness among the spectators, the precautionary measures for COVID-19 shall also be screened during the showtime." With 50% capacity, there was some social distancing happening in theatres, where the people sat in alternate seats but with full capacity, the risk to the audience would increase with no social distancing in place.

Tamil superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Simbu urged the government to open cinema halls with full capacity as they have two big releases on the way, titled Master and Eeswaran respectively. Meanwhile, Arvind will be seen in several upcoming films including Kallapart, Sathuranga Vettai 2, Vanangamudi, and Naragasooran. He will also be starring in Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi, which is based on the life of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa.

