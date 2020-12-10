Arya Shares First Look Of 'Echo', Starring Srikanth And Vidya Pradeep; Check It Out

Actor Arya has shared the first look of the upcoming movie Echo on his Twitter handle yesterday, on December 9, 2020. The movie will star Srikanth alongside Vidhya Pradeep, and it will be directed by Nawin Ghanesh. Read further ahead to know more about the psychological thriller.

Also Read: Actor Kalyan Ram To Make A Guest Appearance In Boyapati Srinu's Upcoming Project?

Arya shares first look of the upcoming film, 'Echo'

Srikanth and Vidya Pradeep will star next in the psychological thriller Echo. The first look of the movie was shared by Arya on his Twitter yesterday on December 9, 2020. The movie will be produced by Dr Rajasekar and Haroon’s banner Intuitive Cinema and mark the directorial debut of Nawin Ganesh.

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi will be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie too. The film's shooting was to commence in the second week of September, as said by the production house.

Arya took to his Twitter to share the first look of the upcoming film and wrote, "Wishing brother @Act_Srikanth and the whole team of #Echo a huge success. Here’s the first look @Director_Nawin @gopinath_dop @AshishVid @Vidya_actress @IamPoojaJhaveri @Haroon_FC #DrRajasekar @j_studios @lightson_media @KskSelvaPRO”.

Gopinath who has taken care of the cinematography for movies like Ghilli, Dhool and Thadam is the cinematographer for the project. As per reports in the CinemaExpress.com, John Peter will compose the music, Eknath will be doing the lyrics, while Sudharshan and Michael Raj will be the editor and art director respectively.

Also Read: After Wrapping 'Eeswaran', STR Jets Off To Pondicherry To Commence Shoot Of 'Maanaadu'

Take a look at the poster here

Srikanth was last seen on screen in the Hashim MIrakar-directed psychological thriller Un Kadhal Irundhal alongside Chandrika Ravi, Maqbool Salmaan, Riyaz Khan and Vaiyapuri in focal roles. Srikanth was also seen in Mirugaa, which was written and directed by J Partiban and saw the actor sharing screen space with Laxmi Raai for the second time, following their horror flick Sowcarpettai. Meanwhile, Vidya Pradeep’s recent credits include the 2019 hit Thadam and her cameo in Vandhal. She will be seen in Othaikku Othai and Asurakulam soon.

Also Read: Fourth Dimension Media Announces E-Conclave On 'Decoding Mobile & Digital In South India'

Also Read: MS Dhoni's 'process', Kedar Jadhav And Piyush Chawla Selections 'rubbish': Kris Srikanth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.