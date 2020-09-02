Shiva Rajkumar Releases Common Display Picture For Kiccha Sudeepa's Birthday

Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, on Sunday, August 30, released the common display picture (CDP) for Kiccha Sudeepa's birthday online. Sharing the CDP, Shiva Rajkumar wrote: "Happy to release common DP for my dear friend @KicchaSudeep.. all the best." (sic) Kiccha Sudeep will be celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Interestingly, Kiccha Sudeep shares his birthday with actor-politician Pawan Kalyan.

Check out Kiccha Sudeepa's birthday CDP:

Happy to release common DP for my dear friend @KicchaSudeep .. all the best pic.twitter.com/x1LonqME3f — DrShivaRajkumar (@NimmaShivanna) August 30, 2020

Kiccha Sudeepa's message for Shiva Rajkumar

Kiccha Sudeepa recently thanked Shiva Rajkummar for releasing his birthday CDP. Kiccha Sudeepa, in a tweet, wrote: "Thanks @NimmaShivanna for the sweet gesture." (sic)

The actor further expressed gratitude for all his fans and well-wishers for supporting him through the thick and thin of his acting career. He wrote: "Tnx to each one for sharing the post n for ur luv. N as for all you frnzz, thank u all for the lovely posts. Makes me feel rich when I see u all still standing beside me." (sic) Kiccha Sudeepa lastly exclaimed that he is incomplete without his fans.

Thanks @NimmaShivanna for the sweet gesture.🤗🤗

Tnx to each one for sharing the post n for ur luv.

N as for all you frnzz, thank u all for the lovely posts.Makes me feel rich when I see u all still standing beside me. My journey is incomplete without you all. Much luv and hugs🤗 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) August 31, 2020

All about Kiccha Sudeepa's birthday celebrations

Kiccha Sudeepa, who turns 47 on September 2, asked all his fans to cancel birthday celebration events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a social media post, Sudeepa requested all his fans to put their safety first and cancel all birthday celebration events. However, the makers of Kiccha Sudeepa's forthcoming movie Kotigobba 3 released a new teaser as a surprise to the actor's fans.

Check out Kotigobba 3 teaser:

Kotigobba 3, starring Kiccha Sudeepa and Madonna Sebastian in the lead, is the sequel to the actor's 2016 film of the same name. The movie also features actors like Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, Nawab Shah, and others in prominent roles. The film is directed by Shiva Karthik, and produced by Soorappa Babu under his production banner.

The forthcoming movie is slated to hit the screens soon. Besides the upcoming film, Kiccha Sudeepa has Anup Bhandari's Phantom in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Shiva Rajkumar is awaiting the release of his 2013 hit movie Bhajarangi's sequel. The film, starring Shiva Rajkumar and Bhavana in the lead, is a fantasy drama set in the ancient era. The movie is directed by Harsha and slated to hit the silver screen soon.

