Arya's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Kaappaan' Actor

Fans have taken over social media to celebrate Tamil superstar Arya's birthday on December 11. Some of his famous movies are Arinthum Ariyamalum, Boss Engira Bhaskaran, Vettai and many such more. So on this special occasion, here's a quiz based on Arya's movies and his life:

Arya's Quiz - Questions

1) In which year did the actor debut in the Tamil Film Industry?

1999

2005

2007

2006

2) In the film 'Oru Kalluriyin Kathai', what role did Arya play?

Sathya

Kuttu

Naryan

Kota

3) What award did the actor win for the film 'Arinthum Ariyamalum'?

Filmfare Award for the Best Actor

Filmfare Award for the Best Male Debut

Filmfare Award for the Best Comic

Filmfare Award for the Best Director

4) Which one of these Telugu movies was Arya's debut in the regional film industry?

Trisha Illana Nayanthara

Varudu

Enga Veetu Mapillai

Rajaratha

5) What work Arya used to do before he became an actor?

Chef

Software Engineer

IT manager

Business Analyst

6) Which one of these cities is Arya's birth place?

Ooty

Trikaripur

Banglore

Chennai

7) Which one of these Arya's films showcase him as an 'adopted rogue son of a gangster'?

Trisha Illana Nayanthara

Varudu

Enga Veetu Mapillai

Arinthum Ariyamalum

8) In 2013, how many Tamil movies was the actor seen in?

4

6

3

8

9) Which one of these films marked the actor's debut as a producer?

Amara Kaaviyam

Vasuvum Saravananum Onna Padichavanga

Enga Veetu Mapillai

Arinthum Ariyamalum

10) When did 'Rajaratha' release?

2014

2018

2017

2000

Arya's Trivia - Answers

Arya debuted in the year 2005 with the film - 'Arinthum Ariyamalum'. In the film 'Oru Kalluriyin Kathai', Arya played the role of Sathya. The film released in 2005. For the film 'Arinthum Ariyamalum', Arya won the award of 'Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South'. The film is 'Varudu' and it released in 2010. Arya used to be a Software Engineer before he became an actor. Arya was born in Trikaripur, which is in Kerela. The film is - 'Arinthum Ariyamalum'. In 2013, Arya was seen in four Tamil films. The film is 'Amara Kaaviyam'. It came out in 2014. 'Rajaratha' released in 2018.

