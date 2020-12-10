Arya's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Kaappaan' Actor

Quick links:
Fans have taken over social media to celebrate Tamil superstar Arya's birthday on December 11. Some of his famous movies are Arinthum Ariyamalum, Boss Engira Bhaskaran, Vettai and many such more. So on this special occasion, here's a quiz based on Arya's movies and his life:
1) In which year did the actor debut in the Tamil Film Industry?
2) In the film 'Oru Kalluriyin Kathai', what role did Arya play?
3) What award did the actor win for the film 'Arinthum Ariyamalum'?
4) Which one of these Telugu movies was Arya's debut in the regional film industry?
5) What work Arya used to do before he became an actor?
6) Which one of these cities is Arya's birth place?
7) Which one of these Arya's films showcase him as an 'adopted rogue son of a gangster'?
8) In 2013, how many Tamil movies was the actor seen in?
9) Which one of these films marked the actor's debut as a producer?
10) When did 'Rajaratha' release?
