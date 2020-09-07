Asuran's Telugu Remake, Narappa's Shooting Process To Restart In October 2020?

Venkatesh Daggubati has managed to create much anticipation around his upcoming, Narappa. The film is reportedly a remake of the Tamil film, Asuran. The shooting of the film was stopped due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. But there have been some rumours about the film’s shooting process to begin again. Read more to know about Asuran’s Telugu remake, Narappa.

Asuran’s Telugu remake, 'Narappa' shooting to restart in October 2020

Reports claim that the makers are looking forward to starting the shooting of Narappa. The reports claim that the team has aimed to finish the shooting by October 2020. According to Pinkvilla, Venkatesh Daggubati has been thinking about finishing the shoot of Narappa in a single schedule. The makers will have to face a lot of issues as they will be getting back to the shoot after a long gap of 5 months. They will be following proper sanitation and safety precautions while wrapping u the remaining parts of Narappa.

This has certainly made the fans extremely happy and they have been sharing their excitement through social media posts. A fan commented, “Venkatesh : I am always ready to do challenging & New kind of roles anytime.Film Writer's : Please write new Scripts for our Venky..If you write unique role for #Venkatesh he will definitely take it to next level Best recent example : #Narappa. A number of them have themselves tried to get an update about the movie. Int he smae context, a fan commented, “@theVcreations sir we want an update from narappa when u r started shooting again when u r planning to release the film sankranthi best kummestundiii”. Here are some other fan reactions about the same.

#Naarappa tho Solid comeback ivvali Addala sir 🤺 pls take care venky mama @VenkyMama — Yash😊🏏 (@YashR066) September 5, 2020

#Venkatesh will join d sets of #Naarappa from #October and he will complete the portions of the film by d end of #October.



He is all set to join the sets of #F3 from #November. #AnilRavipudi already got his nod from #Venkatesh, #VarunTej and d final draft of the script is ready — @Yeruvaka99 - Bujji (@Yeruvaka99) September 5, 2020

#19YearsForCultClassicNNN



Wishing you All The best for #Naarappa Babu 💥



Plzzz plzzz release it in theatre Babu pic.twitter.com/Oju2w0Rgyp — Aravind Sudagani (@ARAVIND0936) September 6, 2020

More about Narappa

Narappa is an upcoming action drama film that is being directed by Srikanth Addala. The has been adapted from the Tamil blockbuster, Asuran. Asuran too was not an original story and was taken from a novel called Vekkai which was written by Poomani. It is collectively being produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu and Daggubati Suresh Babu under their respective banners V. Creations and Suresh Productions.

The movie stars some of the most popular stars of the acting industry including Venkatesh, Priyamani, Karthik Rathnam, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma and Sampath Raj. The film's shooting had already kicked-off in the month of January 2020. A major part of the movie was also shot at locations such as Uravakonda in Anantapur district and Rayalaseema region before it was stopped due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

