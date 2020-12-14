'Thugs Of Amrica' Cast: Actors And The Characters They Play In The 2018 Telugu Comedy

Thugs of Amrica is a Hindi dubbed version of the 2018 Telugu film, titled Achari America Yathra. The film belongs to the comedy genre. The movie has been directed by G. Nageswara Reddy and the plot of the film revolves around a young priest who fools his guru into taking him along on a group tour to the US in order to go after the love of his life. Read on to know about the cast of Thugs of Amrica.

Thugs of Amrica cast

Pragya Jaiswal

The cast of Thugs of Amrica includes Pragya Jaiswal, who portrays the character of Renuka, Krishnamachari's love interest in the Telugu comedy. Jaiswal made her acting debut in a South Indian bi-lingual film named Virattu / Dega Tamil and Telugu that released in 2014. In 2015, she starred in the Telugu film Mirchi Lanti Kurradu and later in the period drama Kanche. She won a lot of awards for her movie Kanche including the Filmfare Awards South. Her famous films include Om Namo Venkatesaya, Gunturodu, Nakshatram, and Jaya Janaki Nayaka.

Vishnu Manchu

The Thugs of Amrica cast includes Vishnu Manchu, who played the character of Krishnamachari, Appalacharya's pupil who follows his guru to America in order to be with his love interest Renuka. He started his career in 2003 with the Telugu action film Vishnu, for which he won the Filmfare Best Male Debut. He is also the co-owner of the film production house 24 Frames Factory. His breakthrough role in Telugu cinema was with the comedy film Dhee, that released in 2007, for which he received critical acclaim. His famous works include Game, Astram, Krishnarjuna, Rowdy, Erra Bus, Dynamite, Gayatri among many others.

Surekha Vani

The cast includes Surekha Vani, who plays the role of an employee to Renuka's rich grandfather. Vani is an Indian comedian and supporting actor, popularly known for her work in Telugu and Tamil cinema. Vani hosted shows such as Maa Talkies and Heart Beat with her husband on MAA TV. She appeared in Moguds Pellams, also directed by her husband. Her famous works include Boni, Ready, Nenu Meeku Telusa, Raju Maharaju, among others.

Thakur Anoop Singh

The Thugs of Amrica characters include Vicky, played by Thakur Anoop Singh. He plays the role of Renuka's uncle's son who wants to marry Renuka in order to inherit her property and money. Thakur Anoop Singh is an actor, athlete as well as a playback singer. He played Dhritarashtra in the 2013 TV series Mahabharat and in 2015, he won a gold medal in a bodybuilding contest in Bangkok, Thailand. He has worked in television shows as well as films. His famous works include Ramayan, Mahabharat, Akbar Birbal, CID, Rogue, Yajamana, Udgharsha among others.

Brahmanandam

The cast also includes Brahmanandam, who plays the character of Appalacharya, Krishnamachari's guru. He is a popular Telugu actor and holds the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits for a living actor, appearing in over 1,000 films to date. He was also honored with the Padma Shri, for his contribution to Indian cinema in 2009. He is known for his comic roles and is considered a great artist for the same. His famous movies include Ready, Namo Venkatesa, Babai Hotel, Kick, Adhurs, Garam, Sardar Gabbar Singh, MLA among many others.

