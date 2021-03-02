'Badshah Pehlwaan' Cast Boasts Of Sudeep, Suniel Shetty, Aakanksha Singh And Others

Badshah Pehlwaan is sports action drama helmed by S Krishna. The film revolves around Krishna, a ferocious wrestler who faces challenges in his personal life as he tries to fulfil the dream of his father, an ex-wrestler. The film released on September 13, 2019. The movie also garnered heaps of praises from viewers and critics for its performances and storyline. The film is known for its interesting characters, plot, and tragic twists and turns. Know all about Badshah Pehlwaan cast below:

Sudeep as Pailwan Kichcha/Krishna

In the cast of Badshah Pehlwaan, Sudeep essays the role of Krishna who goes on to become a pro wrestler. The story is about a young orphan named Krishna, whom Sarkar saw fighting with a group of boys in exchange for helping other kids get food. This impressed Sarkar, who then adopted Krishna and turned him into a wrestler, Kichcha, who emerged victorious in every wrestling contest he took part in.

Suniel Shetty as Sarkar, Kichcha's mentor

In the Badshah Pehlwaan cast, Suniel Shetty essays the role of Sarkar, Kichcha's mentor. Sarkar goes on to see Krishna fighting with a group of boys to help some kids get food. He adopts Krishna and trains him to become a world-class champion. Fans went on to laud Suniel Shetty’s acting skills in the movie.

Aakanksha Singh as Rukmini, Kichcha's love interest

In the cast, Aakanksha Singh portrays the role of Rukmini, who is Kichcha's love interest. In the movie, Rukmini notices Kichcha fighting with some goons near a temple and instantly falls in love with him. However, Rukmini's father opposed their marriage, thinking that Kichcha was after her wealth. Rukmini's father reported Kichcha to Sarkar, who indirectly instructed him to concentrate only on wrestling.

Also read | Janhvi Kapoor, Varun And Rajkummar From 'Roohi' To Appear On 'Indian Idol Season 12'

Kabir Duhan Singh as Tony Sebastian, a rival boxer

In the cast of Badshah Pehlwaan, Kabir Duhan Singh essays the role of Tony Sebastian, who is a rival boxer. Tony Sebastian is a renowned boxer who often resorts to dirty tactics to win the match. The actor garnered praise for his role in the film.

Also read | Malini Kapoor Joins Cast Of 'Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii'; Back On TV After Three Years

Supporting role

Sushant Singh plays Raja Rana Pratap Singh, the king of Ranasthalipura

Avinash plays Rukmini's father

Sharath Lohitashwa plays Boxing Coach Vijayendra

Also read | Qubool Hai 2.0 Cast: Know The Actors Who Star In This Upcoming Action Drama

Also read | 'Ek Villain Returns' Cast: Details About The Highly Anticipated Sequel By Mohit Suri

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.