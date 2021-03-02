Janhvi Kapoor, Varun And Rajkummar From 'Roohi' To Appear On 'Indian Idol Season 12'

The competition on Indian Idol Season 12 is getting tougher day by day. To lighten up the mood, the cast of film Roohi will be seen making an appearance on the show. Take a look at what Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao will be up to in the upcoming episode.

'Roohi' cast to make an appearance

The cast of the horror-comedy movie Roohi will soon be seen on the sets of the show. Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Rajkummar will entertain the contestants, judges and the audience with their fun banter. The trio will be seen talking about their experience of shooting the spooky film. They will also be seen sharing some anecdotes from their shoot life. The contestants will be encouraged by the trio along with the judges.

The audience had missed Aditya Narayan in the previous two episodes and he will be seen making a comeback. Aditya with his effortless laughter riots and witty remarks makes the trio burst out of laughter. The cast of the horror-comedy film will groove to the song of their movie. Rajkummar Rao will be seen wearing a yellow kurta pyjama flaunting his moustache while Janhvi will be seen wearing a black bodycon with shimmer on the chest on slit on one side. Varun on the other hand will be seen wearing a black three-piece suit. To watch the episodes featuring the Roohi cast one will have to tune on to Sony TV entertainment at 8 PM this weekend.

Aditya's sweet note for Bharti and Harsh

Aditya Narayan had taken a break from the show for a week due to his medical conditions. Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya had taken over the show as hosts. Aditya took to his Instagram to inform his fans about his recovery. He also thanked the couple for helping him out. He mentioned that he will be back on the show for the upcoming two episodes.

