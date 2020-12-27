DYK Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Oosaravelli' Was Inspired By French Thriller 'Vengeance'?

Quick links:
Tamannaah Bhatia is a popular name in the entertainment industry. She has been a part of several Tamil, Telugu as well as Hindi movies. It is a lesser-known fact that one of Tamannaah Bhatia’s movies was inspired by a French thriller film. She featured in this Telugu movie named Oosaravelli which received mixed reviews from the audiences. Let’s take a look at Oosaravelli movie trivia along with other Tamannaah Bhatia’s movies that paved her way to becoming a prominent artist in the film industry.
Oosaravelli is a popular movie released in 2011 featuring Tamannaah Bhatia alongside N.T. Rama Rao Jr. in the lead. The popular cast of the movie included Shaam, Prakash Raj, Vidyut Jammwal, Payal Ghosh, Murli Sharma, Rahman, Jaya Prakash Reddy, Adhvik Mahajan, Raghu Babu and a few others.
Some of Tamannaah Bhatia’s movies that received immense love from the audience are namely Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam, Happy Days, Kedi, Paiyaa, 100% Love, Baahubali: The Beginning, Bengal Tiger, Oopiri, The Intouchables, Devi, Siruthai, Kalloori, Rebel, Abhinetri, Sketch, Petromax, Khamoshi, Tutak Tutak Tutiya and several other movies.
