DYK Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Oosaravelli' Was Inspired By French Thriller 'Vengeance'?

Tamannaah Bhatia is a popular name in the entertainment industry. She has been a part of several Tamil, Telugu as well as Hindi movies. It is a lesser-known fact that one of Tamannaah Bhatia’s movies was inspired by a French thriller film. She featured in this Telugu movie named Oosaravelli which received mixed reviews from the audiences. Let’s take a look at Oosaravelli movie trivia along with other Tamannaah Bhatia’s movies that paved her way to becoming a prominent artist in the film industry.

Oosaravelli movie trivia

Oosaravelli is a popular movie released in 2011 featuring Tamannaah Bhatia alongside N.T. Rama Rao Jr. in the lead. The popular cast of the movie included Shaam, Prakash Raj, Vidyut Jammwal, Payal Ghosh, Murli Sharma, Rahman, Jaya Prakash Reddy, Adhvik Mahajan, Raghu Babu and a few others.

According to reports by IMDb, this movie was inspired by a Hong Kong-French thriller film named Vengeance.

It is also a lesser-known fact that the movie had a working name Raccha but then the same got registered as one of Ram Charan’s movies. The makers then opted for the name Oosaravelli which meant chameleon. Director Surender Reddy later held in-house voting for the title but it got mixed results. The team later designed a poster of the film and leaked it to the media in order to test how the audience liked it. This trick was a success as they received positive responses from the audience.

Many of the cast members such as Murli Sharma, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vidyut Jammwal’s voices were dubbed.

It is also said that despite all the conjectures around the casting for Tamannaah Bhatia's character, she was always the first choice for Surender Reddy.

The movie was also remade into Bengali in 2013 named Rocky.

Though Oosaravelli received mixed reviews, it broke all the previous Tollywood records of the highest opening day collection.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s movies

Some of Tamannaah Bhatia’s movies that received immense love from the audience are namely Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam, Happy Days, Kedi, Paiyaa, 100% Love, Baahubali: The Beginning, Bengal Tiger, Oopiri, The Intouchables, Devi, Siruthai, Kalloori, Rebel, Abhinetri, Sketch, Petromax, Khamoshi, Tutak Tutak Tutiya and several other movies.

