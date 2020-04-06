Best Songs Of MK Arjunan From 'Thirayoum Thiravum' To 'Ninne Thodum Poo Nilavu'

Veteran music director MK Arjunan passed away on April 6, 2020. The veteran music director was 84 years old and had worked for over 50 years in the Malayalam music industry. The music director is also credited to give AR Rahman his first break as a keyboard player in 1981.

With a lifetime dedicated to the craft, MK Arjunan had an extensive body of work in music. During the span of his career, the legendary music director MK Arjunan composed over 500 songs for more than 200 Malayalam films. As the music director leaves back a legacy through his music which fans can indulge in for years to come, here are some of the best songs by MK Arjunan.

Kasthoori Manakkunnallo - Nayika

The film Nayika featured a number of songs of MK Arjunan which were loved immensely by fans. The song Kasthoori Manakkunnallo became a standout sensation from the Nayika album. Another song from Nayika titled Pazhayoru Rajani Than also earned love from many fans of MK Arjunan. Check out the songs below:

Thirayoum Thiravum - Aval Viswasthayayirunnu

Thirayoum Thiravum was from the film Aval Viswasthayayirunnu which released back in 1978. This classic song is still reportedly fresh in the minds of many fans as the brilliance of MK Arjunan's composition can be witnessed here. The vocals for the song were given by KJ Yesudas and Vani Jairam. Check it out below:

Ninne Thodum Poo Nilavu - Bhayanakam

Bhayanakam was the film that earned MK Arjunan his first state recognised award after almost 50 years of contribution to the Malayalam music industry. MK Arjunan composed the music for the film which was loved both critically and commercially. Besides the Ninne Thodum Poo Nilavu track, Kuttanadan Kattu Chodikkunnu also became a standout track from the film. Check out the songs below -

