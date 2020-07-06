'Bhanumanthi And Ramakrishna' Movie Cast Boasts Of Phenomenal Actors; List Inside

Director Srikanth Nagothi's maiden directorial venture titled Bhanumathi and Ramakrishna premiered on the OTT platform, Aha on July 3, 2020. The romantic-comedy is produced by Yaswanth Mulukutla under Krishiv productions and handpicked stories banner.

The Srikanth Nagothi directorial stars Salony Luthra and Naveen Chandra in the lead roles. The film was recently making headlines because of its title which coincided with the name of the late veteran actor Bhanumathi Ramakrishna. However, the makers later decided to change its title to Bhanumathi and Ramakrishna. Read to know about the cast of the Telugu web film in detail.

Bhanumathi and Ramakrishna movie cast

Salony Luthra as Bhanumathi

The Sarabham actor Salony Luthra plays the role of Bhanumanthi in this Srikanth Nagothi directorial. The story of the entire film revolves around her character, a 30-year-old successful woman who gets dumped by her boyfriend, Ram for marrying a younger girl. Bhanumathi is a headstrong and modern woman who after breaking up with Ram, meets Ramakrishnan and the duo falls in love with each other after being poles apart from one another.

Naveen Chandra as Ramakrishna

The Tollywood actor Naveen Chandra plays the role of Ramakrishna in this romantic comedy. Naveen as Ramakrishna plays a 33-year-old man who joins as Bhanumathi assistant after she breaks up with her beau Ram. He is a naive, innocent and unmarried man who hails from a small town and doesn’t have big ambitions. All he wants is to earn enough money to keep his family happy and save some money for his marriage.

Raja Chembolu as Ram

The Yevadu actor Raja Chembolu plays the role of Ram in the Telugu web-film. Raja as Ram plays Bhanumathi's ex-boyfriend who dates her for 5 years and is in a long-distance relationship with her. However, when he comes to finally meet her, he reveals that he is getting married to some other girl who's much younger than Bhanumathi.

Apart from the lead cast, 'Bhanumathi and Ramakrishna' also features Viva Harsha and Shalini Vadnikatti in pivotal roles. The film has been garnering positive reviews from film critics as well as the audience. Talking about the story of this Telugu film, it is a romantic story that revolves around the lives of two people in their thirties.

Watch the trailer of 'Bhanumathi and Ramakrishna' below:

