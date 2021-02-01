'Bigg Boss' Tamil 2 Fame Mahat Raghavendra Announces Wife's Pregnancy With Adorable Post

Tamil actor Mahat Raghavendra who is popularly known for his stint on Bigg Boss Tamil 2 gave a sweet surprise to his fans. He took to Instagram to announce that he and his wife Prachi Mishra are expecting their first child. He also shared an adorable picture where he can be seen kissing his wife's baby bump and wrote a beautiful caption as well.

Mahat Raghavendra and Prachi Mishra expecting their first child

In the picture shared by Mahat Raghavendra on Instagram, he is seen kissing his wife Prachi's baby bump. She is wearing a grey long dress and a pair of flat footwear while Mahat is kneeling on the ground. He is wearing denim overalls and a pair of sports shoes. In the caption, he wrote, "And we officially turned one blessed with another little one!" He also informed his fans that his wife is due in May. He also tagged Prachi in the post and thanked her for the best gift ever.

The post garnered a lot of love from fans and celebrities alike as it received more than 67K likes within a few hours. Actor Raai Laxmi also congratulated Mahat on the good news and commented that the baby's zodiac sign is going to be Taurus while Bollywood beauty Esha Gupta sent her love to three of them. See their reactions below:

Mahat Raghavendra and Prachi Mishra got married on February 1, 2020. Mahat Raghavendra's wife is a model and was also the runner up of Miss Earth 2017. They got engaged in 2019. She currently runs a fashion business which is based in Dubai.

Mahat Raghavendra's Bigg Boss Tamil 2 journey was quite eventful but he was evicted on the 70th day of the show. He had also starred in some of the blockbuster hit films. Some of his most popular movies are Mankatha, Backbench Student, Jilla, Chennai 600028 II, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, and Kettavanu Per Edutha Nallavanda. He was last seen in the romantic comedy film Cycle which also started Punarnavi Bhupalam. It got a theatrical release on January 15, 2021. The film was directed by Aatla Arjun Reddy.

Image courtesy- @mahatofficial Instagram

