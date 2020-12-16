Bigg Boss Telugu 4 'Day 100': Old Contestants Converse With New Finalist's In The House

The final week of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has finally begun and emotions in the house are running at an all-time high. By the end of this week, the house will have a winner and the contestant's 14-week journey will come to an end. The previous weeks have been filled with anger, fights, love, drama and a lot of anticipation. Now only one question remains on Bigg Boss Telugu 4 finalists minds - Who will win? In the latest episode, fans saw the contestants live out day 100 and also chat with old contestants of the Bigg Boss house. Read ahead to know what happened in the house on this day:

Day 100

At the start of the episode, fans saw a pannel of old contestants of the Bigg Boss house who had come to converse with the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants Hriteja, Geetha Madhuri, Sreemukhi and Ali Reza. Sreemukhi went first and talked a bit about her own experience in the house. She started off by mentioning that she had no clue as to what to do in the house. Hriteja responded by adding that she felt the same way.

Then Geetha Madhuri shared her experience and added that she too was very anxious in the final week of the house. Then Sreemukhi took the mike and asked Sohel about how he would like his future wife to be. Sohel added that all he wanted was a wife who would be able to control his anger. This left the other contestants quite surprised.

Finally, Hariteja suggested to the constant that they must just relax and not stress too much. Geetha Madhuri also added that they must be careful about their behaviour as the final week can break or make their career. After they left, the camera panned over to Akhil and Harika. The two had a deep conversation about how they would miss the house and everything they have experienced in it. Akhil then reveals to Harika that he is feeling very anxious and is very angry that Monal was evicted from the house. The Bigg Boss Telugu 4 finale will now take place on 20 December 2020.

