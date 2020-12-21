Divi Vadthya To Play A 'powerful Cop' In Chiranjeevi Konidela's 'Vedhalam' Telugu Remake?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 alum Divi Vadthya was recently making headlines after megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela announced considering the former is the upcoming Telugu remake of 2015's Tamil film Vedhalam. December 20, 2020, marked the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and the winner of the show was announced by host Nagarjuna alongside Chiranjeevi. During his appearance on the reality TV show's finale, the three-time Nandi award-winning actor hinted at Divi playing a pivotal role in the Telugu remake of Vedhalam.

Will Divi Vadthya share the screen space with Chiranjeevi in 'Vedhalam' remake?

Divi Vadthya, who became a household name after she appeared on Bigg Boss 4 Telugu, had shared the screen space with superstar Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde in 2019's Telugu film Maharshi. However, the 24-year-old seems to soon be seen starring in Chiranjeevi's new movie which remains untitled.

Yesterday, during his interaction with all the previously eliminated contestants in the finale episode of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu, the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor revealed that during his discussion with director Meher Ramesh, he suggested Divi's name to him for an apt role in the Vedhalam remake.

Spilling the beans about her role in the highly-anticipated film, the 65-year-old hinted that the former Bigg Boss contestant will be seen essaying the role of a powerful cop alongside him in the upcoming mass entertainer. He also went on to add saying Divi's role in the film would not be limited to the uniformed character. Thus, an elated Divi Vadthya was taken by surprise due to the unexpected offer and couldn't stop thanking Chiranjeevi for the same.

However, whether Divi will actually be a part of the Vedhalam remake or was it just a fun banter between the two for the sake of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will be known in the upcoming days. Meanwhile, alongside Vedhalam's remake, Chiranjeevi will also be soon commencing the shoot of Lucifer's Telugu remake soon. Chiranjeevi's Lucifer remake will be helmed by director Mohan Raja and is said to go on floors early next year.

