'Bigil' Producer Archana Shares Memes, Says 'humour Is A Great Way To Spread Awareness'

On Saturday, Archana Kalpathi, the producer of Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara starrer Bigil, shared a funny meme on her Instagram page. The post had the message: "Don't Panic, Consult a doctor." Subsequently, the Bigil producer posted an array of funny memes spreading coronavirus awareness. In one of the posts, Archana said, "We felt as a team we need to reach as many people as possible to spread awareness for #CornavirusOutbreak Humour is a great way to do that Adds a little bit of colour in these dark times." (sic)

Check out the memes:

Archana Kalpathi led AGS Cinemas last produced Bigil. The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, and Kathir in the lead, was directed by Atlee Kumar. Bigil released on October 25, 2019, reportedly made about Rs. 300 crores at the box office. Reports suggest that Bigil was one of the Thalapthy's biggest hits of all times. The media conglomerate- AGS has reportedly shut all its theatre chains in Tamil Nadu amid the coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in India have reportedly crossed 500. With many new cases been detected, the government of India has stipulated a complete lockdown in the country till March 31, 2020. However, essentials services like hospitals, groceries, dairy, among others, will be open for service.



