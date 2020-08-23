Amazon Prime India Shares YouTube Playlist Meme To Describe Original Shows On Its Platform

Amazon Prime India on August 22 posted a custom-made YouTube playlist meme, which covers various characters from famous shows that run on the video-streaming platform. The post, which Amazon Prime India shared a day ago on its official Instagram handle, has garnered more than 26,000 likes so far. "we made a playlist for y'all," Amazon Prime India captioned the post.

The post contains ten different memes that all resembles to a YouTube screen. Every picture has a still from one of the original shows or films that streams on Amazon Prime India. The top half of the images are the stills from the shows and films and the bottom has a text to describe them. The twist is that Amazon Prime India chose to name the stills with songs and artists that according to them represent them perfectly.

The first still from the show 'Paatal Lok' has the name of the song Say Something by Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World. Another has a still from the American show The Boys and at the bottom has the title Udd Gaye from Ritviz. One picture featured a still from the movie Dil Chahta Hai and Amazon Prime India chose to title it with Calvin Harris and Disciples' How Deep Is Your Love.

'Amazing humour'

Netizens are absolutely loving the meme initiative taken by Amazon Prime India as they have flooded the comment section with funny and appreciative messages. One user commented, "Cold/mess ft. Munna bhaiya" with laughing emojis to go on with it. Another wrote, "I really want to know who is the person behind all these posts. Man/woman, your sense of humour is amazing." Some netizens also took the opportunity to ask about Mirzapur Season 2 as the platform had a day earlier released the teaser of the show.

