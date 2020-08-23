Mammootty's Popular Films That His Fans Can Binge-watch On Amazon Prime

Mammootty, the Malayalam star is a popular celebrity in South India with a huge fan base. Reportedly, Mammootty has been ruling the Malayalam film industry and box office in a career spanning three decades. The popular actor has worked very hard and amazing throughout his acting career with more than 350 films to his credit. Mammootty, the Malayalam star has been appreciated with three National Film Awards for Best Actor, seven Kerala State Film Awards, and thirteen Filmfare Awards South throughout his acting career. If you wish to watch the South star's movies on Amazon Prime, here are our top picks-

Best Malayalam movies on Amazon Prime starring Mollywood star Mammootty

Unda

Director: Khalid Rahman

Genre: Black comedy and a realistic police story film

Cast: Mammootty, Shine Tom Chacko, Jacob Gregory and Arjun Ashokan

Plot: The story of the film is about a group of nine cops posted in Chhattisgarh for election duty. As this group of cops are posted in an unsafe and dangerous Maoist affected area, they face a lot of challenges. The lack of workforce, ammunition and the survival in that place make the plot of the rest of the story of the film.

Yatra

Directed: Mahi V. Raghav

Genre: Real-life event story (Biographical Film)

Cast: Mammootty, Suhasini Maniratnam, Jagapathi Babu, Ashrita Vemuganti, Rao Ramesh

Plot: The plot of the film narrates the real-life events of Late. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s (former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh) celebrated a political campaign called the Padayatra (Journey by Foot).

Peranbu

Director: Ram

Cast: Mammooty, Sadhana, Anjali Ameer

Plot: The film highlights an important point that people with disabilities too have sexual desires and needs. The movie, Peranbu is a sensitive, devastating, and achingly beautiful film.

Shylock

Director: Ajai Vasudev

Genre: Action thriller film

Cast: Mammootty, Rajkiran, and Meena Durairaj

Plot: In the film, the lead actor, Mammootty acts as a loan shark Devan, who is also referred to as "Vaal", and also as "Shylock".

Aayirappara

Director: Venu Nagavalli

Genre: History/Drama

Cast: Mammootty, Urvashi and Madhu

Plot: The story of the film is about a group of villagers that decide to stand against the exploitation of money lenders and politicians.

Immanuel

Director: Lal Jose

Genre: Drama film

Cast: Mammootty, Reenu Mathews and Fahadh Faasil

Plot: The film essentially tells the story of Immanuel's intrinsic goodness even in the face of adversity.

Thinkalaazhcha Nalla Divasam

Director: P. Padmarajan

Genre: Drama/ World cinema

Cast: Mammootty, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Karamana Janardanan Nair and Srividya

Plot: It tells the story of a man who wants to sell his ancestral house and put his mother in an old age home. It won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam.

