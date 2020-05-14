If 'Baahubali' Has A Hollywood Remake, THESE Actors Can Play The Roles Effortlessly

Baahubali was a period drama that was based on the struggle to assume power. The film has two parts Baahubaali: The Begining and Baahubaali 2: The Conclusion. The films were a massive hit, especially the second part which went on to become the first Indian film to cross the ₹500 crore mark. On that note, if the movie is made in Hollywood, these are the actors whom fans might want to see in it:

Baahubali - Chris Hemsworth

The titular character of Baahubali (both as the son and the father) in the movie have been essayde by Prabhas. Seeing the brilliant action sequences of Chris Hemsworth in Extraction, it would be interesting to seem him essay the two roles.

Image credit: Parbhas_fans_Insta Instagram, Chris Hemsworth Instagram

Kattappa - Ben Kingsley

Looking at the actor who played Kattappa and Ben Kingsley it is evident they share some resemblance as well as are powerhouses of talent and thus the Hollywood star would be perfect for the role.

Image credit: Baahubali Instagram, BenKingsley.ig Instagram

Bhallaladeva - Will Smith

With their top-notch talent and brilliant acting skills, it will be interesting to see Will Smith play a negative character in this period drama.

Image credit: Rana Daggubati Instagram, Will Smith Instagram

Devasena - Amanda Seyfried

Devasena is the wife of Baahubali senior and the mother of Mahendra Baahubali. Amanda Seyfried seems perfect for the role as she has the same freshness and passion as actor Anushka Shetty who essayed Devasena.

Image credit: Anushka Shetty Instagram, Amanda Seyfried Instagram

Avantika - Emilia Clarke

Tamannah played Avantika with ease. Hollywood actor Emilia Clarke has the same beauty and acting skills, makes her perfect for the role.

Sivagami - Diane Keaton

The regent queen of Mahishmati kingdom is an important character in the movie and Diane Keaton seems to perfect for the role.

Image credit: Ramya Krishnan Facebook, Diane Keaton Instagram

