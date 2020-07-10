Kanwaljeet Singh Calls Out Authorities For Not Allowing Senior Actors To Shoot

Actor Kanwaljeet Singh recently called out the SOP authorities for the rules made for senior citizens amid the COVID-19 outbreak. This was in response to him being replaced by a young actor in serial Sandwich. The actor in a recent interview with an entertainment portal said what actors like him would do and how authorities can ask senior actors to stay at home and not work.

He added that he had decided that he won’t travel daily to Mira Road and back, rather, stay there with his staff. Kanwaljeet Singh added that he even rented a place for the same. He went on to say that he has no information about the actor who has replaced him. Furthermore, Kanwaljeet Singh said that he has nothing against the new actor of the channel, however, this rule needs to be changed.

The actor further went on to ask what the hundreds of actors like him would do. The actors are fond of working and love their work, so how the government can stop them from doing the same, he asked further. He wrapped up the conversation saying that will the authorities would wake up when a senior actor in depression for being out of work commits suicide.

Following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), authorities have advised senior citizens to stay at home. The new SOPs set by the central government suggest that actors or crew members above 65 years will not be allowed to shoot amid the COVID-19 conditions. This is the reason actor Kanwaljeet Singh was replaced by a young actor for Sony Liv's Sandwich.

TV shows resume shooting

There are several TV shows that have resumed shooting like Naagin 4 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Television soaps like The Kapil Sharma Show, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah among others are likely to resume shooting of the shows soon. The advisory to shoot for television shows, web series, and movies in Madhya Pradesh was also given recently by the State's tourism board.

Recently, a report, published by a leading news portal, stated that the various sitcoms of SAB TV will start airing fresh episodes. The list includes Bhakarwadi, Tenali Rama, Aladdin, Maddam Sir, and Baalveer Returns, among many others, which will start airing fresh episodes from July 13 onwards. The report gave a sneak peek into the upcoming episodes of these shows.

