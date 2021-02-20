'Chakra' Movie Review: Twitter Lauds Vishal-Shraddha's Superb Acting, Calls Movie 'worth'

Vishal, Shraddha Rama Srinath and Regina Cassandra starrer, Chakra, is helmed by debutant director MS Anandan. The film follows the story of how one delves into the world of digital crimes, hacking, cybercrime and online scams. Vishal plays the role of Chandru, an officer who is on a mission to expose this evil act. While he grapples with multiple cases, things turn ugly when one such incident takes place at his house as well.

Soon, he teams up with Gayathri and gets into a full-fledged mission to find the victim. While the cinematography is done by Balasubramaniem, Yuvan Shankar Raja has given the music. This intriguing film released on February 19 and received rave reviews from the audience. Here's Chakra movie's review by Twitterati.

Chakra review

Within a day of its release, netizens cascaded to Twitter to pen the Chakra Telugu movie review. While many lauded Vishal and Shraddha's top-notch performance, many also spoke about the movie's script. A tweet read, "Sure shot blockbuster Chakra. One of the huge hits in 2021," whereas another user wrote, "Wow 2nd half also is superb guys. Worth to watch. Really nice movie." Many also called it a decent thriller and wrote that the first half is promising. "Chakra a solid grip-full investigation track with no distractions. Great to the director A must Watch for its content delivered," read another tweet on the micro-blogging platform.

#Chakra - Did not have much expectations but surprisingly the movie was engaging enough. The pattern was pretty much like Irumbuthirai but a good one to watch @VishalKOfficial



This could be @ReginaCassandra biggest break 👍🏻 — Abiwad (@Abiwad) February 19, 2021

What works?

As per Twitterati reviews, the plot within the first half of the movie works as it's really engaging. More so, the second half also shows some challenges and twists, but that's only between Regina and Vishal, making some scenes quite interesting and intriguing. The interval twist will keep the viewers fastened to their seat belts.

Don't believe any neg review guys... #Chakra movie first half good racy screenplay , bgm nd vishal acting.. Everything was too good... Waiting for 2nd half.. @ramk8060 @Rajj8990 @mangathadaww .. — Naren (@Naren1316) February 19, 2021

#Chakra 👌👌👌 a solid grip-full investigation track with no distraction's.

Great 👏👏👏 to the director

A must Watch for its content delivered. Bgm nd RR theri 🔥 yuvan#ChakraReview — Sree Balaje (@SreeBalaje) February 19, 2021

What doesn't?

Netizens mentioned Chakra's a good theme let down by poor dialogues and direction. Adding to this, a user wrote that the trailer portions were the only engaging portions in the entire movie. Another user stated that there was a predictable execution in this thriller.

Chakra Review-

Could have been better But Weak Execution and average direction let the movie Down.Yuvans BGM's Are Excellent as always. Vishal,Sradha and Regina Perforemances are top notch.

Overall an Average Thriller One time watchable

Rating : 2.25/5#Chakra pic.twitter.com/GmmUHZwN9B — @Sooraj_SFC (@Sooraj__Suriya) February 19, 2021

Chakra is written and directed by M.S. Anandan and produced by Vishal. Shraddha shared many BTS pics with her co-star which amped up the expectations amongst moviegoers. "Cops doing non-cop things," she wrote while sharing a quirky picture with Vishal. The Irumbu Thirai actor took to his Twitter and reposted a tweet that read that the Chakra movie has grabbed massive 2 million views.

