Check Out Chiranjeevi's Tribute For Allu Ramalingaiah On Actor's 99th Birth Anniversary

Today, October 1, 2020, is the 99th birth anniversary of legendary actor Allu Ramalingaiah, who is also the father-in-law of superstar Chiranjeevi. On the occasion of this memorable day, Chiranjeevi took to social media to share a tribute for the late Allu Ramalingaiah. Besides Chiranjeevi, thousands of fans also took to Twitter to pay their respects to this legendary figure in Telugu cinema.

Chiranjeevi shared a beautiful tribute on Allu Ramalingaiah's 99th birth anniversary

Also Read | Chiranjeevi Shares A Heartfelt Message On Pawan Kalyan's 49th Birthday; See Post

Above is Chiranjeevi's heartfelt tribute for his late father-in-law Allu Ramalingaiah. Chiranjeevi shared an old photo of his wedding in which he receives the blessing of his father-in-law. In the caption for the image, Chiranjeevi talked about how he considered Allu Ramalingaiah to be more than just his father in law. The actor stated that he admired Allu Ramalingaiah's many facets. According to Chiranjeevi, his father-in-law was a great actor, a passionate doctor, a freedom fighter, a philosopher, and a mentor.

Also Read | Chiranjeevi Celebrates 42 Years In Film Industry; Thanks Fans For Encouragement

Most importantly, Chiranjeevi considered Allu Ramalingaiah to be a passionate human being. Chiranjeevi also mentioned that Allu Ramalingaiah's fans would always keep him in their thoughts. Finally, the Telugu superstar wrote that Allu Ramalingaiah's 100th birth anniversary next year will be a true landmark deserving of celebration.

Chiranjeevi married Allu Ramalingaiah's daughter, Surekha, all the way back in 1980. Chiranjeevi is not the only one to celebrate Allu's 99th birth anniversary. The actor's family also decided to make a new film studio, named Allu Studio, in memory of the late actor. This news was shared online by Allu Arjun, who is Chiranjeevi's nephew.

Also Read | Father Chiranjeevi's 'urban Monk' Look Leaves Son Ram Charan Surprised; See Picture

Allu Ramalingaiah featured in over a 1000 Telegu movies over the course of his illustrious career. Before becoming an actor, he was a homoeopathic doctor who also was a part of the freedom movement in India. He also won the Padma Shri award for his work in Telugu cinema.

On the work front, actor Chiranjeevi will next be seen in the upcoming action drama film Acharya. The movie is directed by Koratala Siva and co-produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy. Alongside Chiranjeevi, the movie will also star Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan.

Also Read | Allu Arjun Announces About Allu Studios To 'honour' Ramalingaiah On Birth Anniversary

[Image source: Chiranjeevi Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.