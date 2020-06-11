Chiranjeevi Sarja's Last Chat With Friend Read, "Dont Know What's In Store For Us Tom"

South Indian actor Chiranjeevi Sarja took his last breath on Sunday. As his fans and co-stars are mourning at the loss, a screenshot of his WhatsApp chat with his friends has been doing the rounds on social media. The chat reveals his unfulfilled wish where he is expressing his desire to go on a trip with his friends soon and connect with them.

Chiranjeevi Sarja's last WhatsApp chat with his friends

A close friend of Chiranjeevi, Prajwal Devaraj shared a screenshot of his last chat with the actor days before he passed away. In the Whatsapp chat, Chiranjeevi had expressed his desire to meet his friends and travel with them. He had said that he wants to relax, talk and connect over things that they have left out and come back.

In the chat, Chiranjeevi had written:

“Guys u know what, I love u guys. We should travel for a week. Just we guys. Relax talk connect over things we have left out n come back. Trust me nothing precious than us being together. We don’t know what’s in store for us tom …. (sic)”

The screenshot was shared by Chiranjeevi’s close friend and actor Prajwal Devaraj. He took to his social media account and shared the picture. He wrote, “Wish we had done this”. Apparently, Chiranjeevi loved travelling and connecting with his friends and was looking forward to an amazing trip with his friends. However, that remains unfulfilled now.

According to media portals, Chiranjeevi was rushed to the nearest hospital on Saturday after he complained of breathlessness and severe pain in the chest. Despite doctors’ efforts, the actor passed away and the tragic news came as a shock to the whole film fraternity. Numerous actors mourned the actor’s death on social media and several actors went to his house to pay homage to the actor.

Fans and public were allowed to pay homage to the 39-year-old actor at his residence in Basarvangudi. The final rites had taken place at his brother Dhruva’s farmhouse at Kanakpura Road, Bangalore. He was laid to rest on Monday.

Chiranjeevi had started his career in the film industry in the year 2009 with the film Vayuputra. In this film, he portrayed the character of Balu. The actor has done over 20 films in his career and had a few projects lined up his way including Rajamarthanda and April.

Image Credits: Chiranjeevi Sarja Instagram

