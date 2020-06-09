Chiranjeevi Sarja's funeral: Wife Meghana, brothers Arjun, Dhruva big emotional adieu

Chiranjeevi Sarja was bid an emotional farewell by his family members after his untimely demise on Sunday. The actor’s family broke down during his last rites, as seen in the pictures and videos that have surfaced online. As per reports, the funeral was held at his brother Dhruva’s farmhouse in Kanakpura road, Bengaluru on Monday.

Chiranjeevi belongs to a family of actors, with grandfather Shakti Prasad, being a well-known actor of the Kannada film industry. His uncle Arjun Sarja, brother Dhruva Sarja and wife Meghana Raj are all actors. All of them were snapped by the cameras, as they sat near Chiranjeevi’s mortal remains during his last rites.

Meghana, who is reported to be expecting their first baby, got extremely emotional as she kissed her husband for the last time.

Here are the videos

Dhruva Sarja too was crying inconsolably after the rituals were completed.

Popular stars of the Kannada film industry like Yash, Sudeep, Shivakumar had also arrived to lend solidarity with the family.

May your Soul Rest in Peace, Chiru pic.twitter.com/mMOxIyDmJ7 — Blue Chip (@Photos4uIndia) June 8, 2020

Chiranjeevi died of a cardiac arrest at the Sagar Hospital in Jayanagar, Bengaluru where he had admitted after complaining of restlessness on Sunday. He was 39.

In a career spanning 11 years, he had featured in 22 films, from debut Vayuputra to the 2020 release Shivarjun. Chirru, Chandralekha, Bharjari, Seizer, Aatagara, Ram-Leela, Amma I Love You and Sinnga were some of his other well-known works.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, congress leader Siddaramaiah, cricket legend Anil Kumble were among those who paid tributes, apart from the stars of the film industry.

