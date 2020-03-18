Alia, Alaya & Aaliyah: Who's Acing Their Beachwear Game This Summer? See Pics & Decide

As the summer season is upon us, Bollywood celebrities can be seen hitting the beach or spending time by the pool. The newest addition to that list is filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap who has been gaining attention from netizens as she can be seen posting pictures of herself by the pool. Here are some photographs of Aaliyah Kashyap, Alyaya F and Alia Bhatt to take ideas on how to slay in a swimming costume.

Aaliyah Kashyap

Aaliyah Kashyap is film director Anurag Kashyap's daughter and has gained a lot of popularity on social media. Aaliyah keeps her followers updated with her pictures. Here are some of her pictures by the swimming pool and beach where she can be seen flaunting her perfect body.

Alaya F

Alaya F is a new face in the film industry who recently debuted opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman. She has always received appreciation from fashion critics for her sense of style. Here are her pictures in a two-piece costume where she has impressed her fans.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actors of Bollywood who gained popularity after she debuted for in Student Of The Year. The actor has a huge fan following and has always won applause from fashion enthusiasts. Here are some pictures of her from when she went to a beach.

