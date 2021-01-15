'Cobra' Movie Cast And Crew: List Of The Actors And The Roles They Played

Cobra or Vikram 58 is an upcoming R. Ajay Gnanamuthu directed action thriller that is in its last leg of shooting. The movie was announced in May of 2019 and is produced by Producer S. S. Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio, with AR Rahman composing its music. Read further ahead to find out the cast of the movie.

Cobra movie Cast

Vikram

Vikram is to play the titular role of Madhiazhagan or Cobra in the upcoming film. He is one of the most celebrated actors from the Tamil industry and has delivered several award-winning performances. He has received seven Filmfare Awards South, a National Film Award and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award as well as the Kalaimamani Award from the Government of Tamil Nadu in 2004 and an Honorary Doctorate by the Popular University of Milan. Some of his most popular works include Kasi, Samurai, Pithamagan, Anniyan, Kanthaswamy, Raavanan and Deiva Thirumagal.

Srinidhi Ramesh Shetty

Srinidhi Shetty plays the role of Bhavana Menon in Cobra. She rose to fame after winning the Miss Diva Supranational 2016 title at the Miss Diva - 2016 pageant and was the second Indian to win the title. The actor has been a part of several Kannada and Tamil films so far.

Miya

Miya’s role in the upcoming movie has not been disclosed yet. The actor started her career with supporting roles on TV shows and then made her film debut in 2010 with a short role in Oru Small Family and then a lead role in Chhettayees. Her other popular roles include Memories, Vishudhan, Mr Fraud, Amara Kaaviyam, Indru Netru Naalai, Anarkali, Ente Mezhuthiri Athazhangal, Brother's Day and Driving Licence.

Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan makes a debut in the movie as Aslan Yilmaz. This follows after the Indian cricketer announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in January 2020. Prior, to this he was also a part of the Indian dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa in 2015. The movie's crew includes R. Ajay Gnanamuthu at the helm with production by S. S. Lalit Kumar and story written by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu. The movie's music is composed by AR Rahman. Its cinematography is done by Harish Kannan and editing by Bhuvan Srinivasan.

