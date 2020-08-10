Dagaalty Cast: Santhanam, Yogi Babu & More Come Together For A Modern Day Masala Flick

Film Dagaaity is a Tamil language action comedy flick with stars Santhanam in the lead role. It revolves around 'Guru' essayed by Santhanam and his adventures with Malli portrayed by actress Rittika Sen. The film is a roller coaster ride between dialogism and action scenes between the actors. Apart from a tight storyline, it also has several catchy songs to listen to, for example, Aaliyah Aaliyah, The Dagaalty Theme and more. Here is everyone from Dagaalty cast that an action-comedy, Tamil film lover must know.

Also Read | 'Biryani' Movie Cast: Details About Actors Playing Key Roles In This Popular Tamil Film

Lead actor of Dagaalty cast Santhanam essaying Guru

Santhanam is essaying the role of a fraudster, Guru. He is paid to do odd jobs and trick people in any case. However, his mischievous act comes to a halt when he meets the love of his life in the film.

Dagaalty heroine Rittika Sen

Rittika Sen is essaying the role of Malli in Dagaalty cast. She is the woman Vijay Samrat, the antagonist, wants to lay his hands on. He is lured by Guru to Mumbai on the pretence of making her a Bollywood filmmaker. Throughout the story, she believes Guru until the point he drops her off at Vijay's.

Also Read | After Tamil Film ‘Master’, Lokesh Kanagaraj To Work With 'Soorarai Pottru' Actor Suriya?

Cast of Dagaalty Radha Ravi essaying Bhai

A local goon, a notorious dealer of many things wrong, Bhai is essayed by Radha Ravi. In the reel story, he is connecting all the dots between Vijay, Guru and Malli.

Also Read | Santhanam Starrer 'Biskoth' Trailer Is A Comic & Spoof Ride Through Hit Films; Watch Video

Yogi Babu essaying Dheena

Yogi Babu is the comic factor and sometimes the scene-stealer in Dagaalty cast. He is once again standing up to his comedic history and essaying the role of a notorious yet conniving Dheena. He is often the centre of commotion in the film and shares his bit of dialogism in the story.

Tarun Arora essaying Vijay Samrat

Tarun Arora is a womaniser, a man with power and money in Dagaalty. He is constantly in search of new flames. He is interested in Malli this time and pays off Guru to bring her to him in the reel story. In the film, he is a Mumbai-based millionaire with everything to spare to find the girl he wants.

Brahmanandam essaying China Madhan

A confused and flabbergasted China Madhan is seen walking on eggshells in the reel story. The character is essayed by Brahmanandam. He is the only man with most films’ living credits and the experience speaks volume amongst all Dagaalty characters.

Stunt Silva essaying Narasimha Reddy

The cast of Dagaalty that is Stunt Silva essays the typical goon, Narasimha Reddy, with several men at his disposal. However, all hell breaks loose when Reddy meets Guru. He is also the stunt director of the film and devised all the key fight scenes for Dagaalty cast.

Other actors in pivotal role amongst Dagaalty characters

Namo Narayana essaying Malli's brother-in-law

Santhana Bharathi essaying Malli's father

Rekha essaying Malli's mother

Manobala essaying the Film director amongst Dagaalty characters

Saroja Ammal essayed Malli's grandmother

Hemant Pandey essaying Robert

Also Read | Rajisha Vijayan 'cannot Contain Excitement' As She Shares Poster Of Tamil Film 'Karnan'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.