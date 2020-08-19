Dashing Diljala Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Shruti Haasan And Other Actors In The 2016's Release

Dashing Diljala is a Telugu-language romantic-drama film, which was released in 2016. The multi-starrer film featured Naga Chaitanya, Shruti Haasan, Madonna Sebastian and Anupama Parameswaran, in the lead characters. Reportedly, the film managed to bag a positive response from the critics and the audience. The Chandoo Mondeti directorial did a decent business at the box-office. It chronicled the love life of the lead character Vikram aka Vicky.

Cast of Dashing Diljala

Vikram Vatsalya played by Akkineni Naga Chaitanya

Actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya portrayed the lead character Vikram. He picturised his character for three different time zones. Vicky's character was charming and free-spirited, who is in search of true love. After the film took a leap of 11 years, it was shown that Vicky became one of the top chefs in Hyderabad and owned a hotel.

Suma played by Anupama Parameswaran

The film opened in 2000, where Vicky met his first love Suma, which was essayed by Anupama Parameswaran. Vicky tried to confess his feelings through a love letter. With the help of Vicky, Suma managed to communicate with her lover. Despite knowing the truth, Vicky open-heartedly helped her to show his love.

Sithara played by Shruti Haasan

After the first leap, the film reopened during Vicky's college days. Shruti Hassan's character Sithara was a Marathi-Tamil lecturer. Love started blooming between the duo after they helped each other in various instances. However, theIR love did not last forever as Sithara met with an accident, which led to an amnesiac. Vikram was heart-broken when he realised that Sithara was unable to recognise him.

Sindhu played by Madonna Sebastian

The 28-year-old actor Madona Sebastian essayed the character of Sindhu, who ended up to be Naga Chaitanya's wife in the end. Also, Sindhu was the neighbour of Suma. When Vicky wanted to give a love letter to Suma, he asked for help from Sindhu; however, Sindhu later revealed that she never delivered the letter. Though Vicky was upset after knowing the truth, the duo eventually started bonding.

Dashing Diljala's characters

Apart from Vikram, Suma, Sithara and Sindhu, the characters named Vasu, Siva, and Sanjay were played by Praveen, Chaitanya Krishna and Arvind Krishna, respectively. Meanwhile, Easwari Rao was seen making a cameo as Sithara's mother. On the other side, Akkineni Nagarjuna was also seen as Vikram's father in the film.

