Desingh Periyasamy Ties The Knot With Niranjani Ahathian In Private Ceremony; See Pics

Director Desingh Periyasamy and actor Niranjani Ahathian tied the knot in a private ceremony on February 25 in Puducherry. The wedding ceremony was only attended by family members and close friends. Several celebrities from the film fraternity congratulated the couple and shared photos of the event.

Desingh Periyasamy and Niranjani Ahathian ties knot in Puducherry

According to a report by Yahoo, the newly wedded couple is planning to host a separate reception for the entire film fraternity in Chennai. Many celebrities like actor Jinadhattan Dharanendran attended the wedding and shared exclusive photos of the newly wedded couple. While several other celebrities like Dulquer Salmaan who could not make it to the wedding due to a tight shooting schedule have shared a beautiful picture of the couple and wished both of them a happy married life.

Dulquer Salmaan wrote a long message in the caption of his post and said, "Wishing this gorgeous couple the happiest of marital life ! You both perfectly compliment each other in your temperament, kindness, creativity and talent. Missing this wedding is one of my big regrets but I just couldn’t change up my shoot sched. It would have made me immensely happy to witness this in person. But lots and lots of love and prayers to you guys. The wedding looked both stunning and like an absolute blast. Here’s to the two of you @desinghperiyasamy and @niranjani_ahathian”. Take a look at some of the lovely photos from the wedding.

The love story of this couple started after they worked together on a movie. Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal was written and directed by Desingh Periyasamy. The film marked Niranjani Ahathian's acting debut, who earlier worked as a costume designer and fashion stylist in several Tamil and Telugu movies. The movie received a lot of positive reviews from the audience and critics. The story revolves around four con-artists who joined hands to commit a big crime. Superstar Rajinikanth also praised the film. Reportedly, Rajinikanth watched the film and said it was excellent to Desingh over a phone call.

Image Credits: @behindtalkies Instagram

