DYK Dhanush Acted For The Very First Time At Age 16 In A Movie Directed By His Father?

Dhanush has become one of the most well-known stars in Indian cinema with his performances. The actor has appeared in around 44 movies in his career spanning nearly two decades. But very few know that he kicked off his acting career at the age of just 16 in his father's film.

Did you know the actor’s first movie was directed by his father?

Several of Dhanush’s movies have earned praises from the audiences, but the first one always remains special. Even more for Dhanush as his debut film was helmed by his father, Kasthuri Raja. Titled Thulluvadho Illamai, it is a coming of age drama movie released in 2002. Kasthuri also penned down the script. The screenplay is by Selvaraghavan, who is Kasturi’s son and Dhanush’s elder brother.

The film features Dhanush in the lead role as Mahesh along with other newcomers like Abhinay, Sherin, Ramesh, Shilpa, and Gangeshwari in pivotal roles. It also has popular names like Vijayakumar, Ramesh Khanna, and Pyramid Natarajan in supporting roles. The project was bankrolled by M. Ramakrishnan.

Thulluvadho Ilamai depicts the story of six high-school classmates; three boys and three girls. They are coming from different groups of society. Each of them has their own problems in their respective families and escape from their homes. They decide to live together on their own with the help of an older friend of theirs. It got mostly positive responses from the viewers.

Dhanush was born on July 28, 1983, to Tamil film director and producer Kasthuri Raja. His filmmaker brother Selvaraghavan was born on March 5, 1977. He is the one who pushed Dhanush to pursue acting as a career. The making of Thulluvadho Ilamai had multiple problems financially. It led the project to become a family venture with Dhanush debuting in acting, Selvaraghavan overseeing script and Kasthuri directing. Dhanush was just 16-year-old when the shooting commenced.

Dhanush’s movies like Aadukalam, Kaaka Muttai, Visaranai, Raanjhanaa, Kadhal Kondein, 3, Maryan, Velaiyilla Pattathari, Anegan, Pa Paandi, Maari, and Vada Chennai got applauses from the audiences. He has appeared in films such as Kadhal Kondein, Dreams, Pudhupettai, Polladhavan, Venghai, Thanga, The Extra Ordinary Journey of Fakir, and others.

Upcoming Dhanush’s movies include Jagame Thandhiram, Hindi film Atrangi Re, and the untitled Karthick Naren project. The actor will also be making his Hollywood debut in The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas. It is a Netflix project directed by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame filmmakers, the Russo Brothers.

