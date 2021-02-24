Dhanush Thanks Kanda Vara Sollunga Composer Santosh For 'identifying Deserving Talents’

Raanjhanaa actor Dhanush K Raja will soon be seen in filmmaker Mari Selvaraj's Karnan on April 9, 2021. Karnan's song composer Santhosh Narayanan took to his Twitter account to express his appreciation towards Kanda Vara Sollunga song's successful response from fans. Take a look at Dhanush's reply to the tweet here:

And we know there is much more to come. Thank you for identifying such deserving talents of our soil and soul and displaying them to the world. God bless you https://t.co/ysxgEEbcVg — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 23, 2021

Also Read | Dhanush Unveils First Single Of 'Karnan'; Fans Say 'it's Next Level Thalaiva'

The composer Santosh Narayanan mentioned the hard work of folk artists who helped in making the music for the song. He said that the folk artists "have to be celebrated". Dhanush responded to his tweet thanking Narayanan for "identifying deserving talents and displaying them to the world." Fans called Dhanush 'Thalaiva' for his tweet.

Thalaiva — 𝑀𝓇. 𝑅𝒶𝒿𝒶 👑 (@itz_rajavj) February 23, 2021

Who sang Karnan's Kanda Vara Sollunga song?

Dhanush announced Karnan's Kanda Varu Sollunga song's launch on his social media handles on February 18, 2021. The single includes the composer Santosh Narayanan and singer Kidakkuzhi Mariyammal. In an interview with Cinema Vikatan, Mariyammal told the interviewer that she had been waiting for the opportunity for almost fifty years.

Also Read | Dhanush's 'Jagame Thandhiram' Teaser Introduces 'notorious' Gangster Suruli; Watch

The song, which has been watched more than 7 million times in a span of one week, is set in a monochromatic theme throughout the video. In the video for Karnan's Kanda Vara Sollunga, both vocalists can be seen singing as an artist uses fire to draw a portrait of Dhanush in the background. The composer Narayanan can also be seen grooving to the beats as various drummers play to the beat of the song.

Dhanush's new movie list in 2021

Dhanush's new movie with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan titled 'Atrangi Re' will be releasing in 2021. The movie was set to release on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2021. Atrangi Re release date has now been pushed to August 6, 2021. The movie will reunite director Aanand L. Rai and Dhanush after 8 years since their movie Raanjhanaa.

Also Read | Dhanush's 'Karnan' To Have Theatrical Release On April 9, Actor Shares First Look

Dhanush is also preparing for his upcoming film D43 next to actor Malavika Mohanan. Malavika had taken to her Instagram account on finishing the first schedule for D43's shoot. The film's shoot started on January 8, 2021, and is yet to be titled.

Also Read | Dhanush's Photos Performing Bhoomi Poojan For New House Go Viral, Rajnikanth Also Spotted

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.