Rajinikanth's Daughter Aishwaryaa & Dhanush's Humble Abode In Pictures; See Here

Aishwaryaa R Dhanush and Dhanush are couple goals for many. Recently Aishwarya has been indulging cooking, yoga and household chores. She has made it a point to share her everyday moments with her followers. Amidst the lockdown she has also launched her own book. On the other hand, Dhanush was last seen in Jagame Thandhiram, Asuran. The couple has been posting about their endeavours. In the posts, one can make out the interiors and the furnishing of the couple’s humble abode. Aishwaryaa R Dhanush and Dhanush live in a luxe, modal house in the suburbs of Chennai.

Even though Aishwaryaa R Dhanush has not revealed the house exclusively to her followers, the curious ones continue to probe into the detail interiors of her house. Fans have noticed the backgrounds and the interiors of her house which can be everyone’s ideal home. Especially the lounge area, which is seen in both Aishwaryaa R Dhanush and Dhanush’s Instagram.

The couple has opted for quaint yet clean-lined furnishing for the indoors. The earthen colours of the lounge area make the place set a natural tone. Aishwaryaa R Dhanush’s home in Kodambakkam in Chennai speaks volumes for her choice- simple yet lively! The dynamic couple’s entryway is another example of modern choices. The kitchen is a big example of their choices.

From landscaped gardens to yoga practising spaces like the balcony, Aishwaryaa R Dhanush’s home follows the mid-century western theme with dim lighting and green spaces. Especially the outdoor patio which is the perfect space to sip a tea or do Rajnikanth’s daughter’s favourite hobby, that is yoga. In several pictures, she is at the comfort of her home.

The couple's love story

Aishwaryaa R Dhanush and actor Dhanush’s love story is known by many followers of the stalwart couple. The two reportedly met each other through Dhanush’s sister. There were speculations that the two were romantically involved in the early 2000s. Upon listening to the rumours, Aishwarya’s father, veteran actor Rajnikanth and Dhanush’s father Kasthuri Raja arranged the wedding, as per reports. The two tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Chennai in 2004. As per reports, the wedding was the gathering of two of the most influential families in the south film industry. During the wedding nuptials, several prominent celebrities were in attendance, as per reports.

