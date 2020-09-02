Dhruv Vikram's 'Varma' Producer Opens Up About Rumours Regarding Its OTT Release

Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram was supposed to make his debut with the original remake of the film Arjun Reddy. The film was directed by Bala and was called Varma. Recently, there were rumours that the producer Mukesh Ratilal Mehta will be releasing Bala’s version of Varma on an OTT platform. Mehta has now taken to his official Twitter handle and cleared the air.

Producer of Varma opens up on rumours

The producers of Varma E4 entertainment were reportedly disappointed with Bala's version of Varma. Mukesh Ratilal Mehta remade the movie again with another title called Adithya Varma. The film released last year starring Banita Sandhu in the leading role and was directed by Girisaaya.

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, a lot of films were released on OTT platforms. And there was a rumour that the producers will be releasing Bala's Varma on an online streaming platform. Varma featured actress Megha Chowdhury in the female lead role, who is also a newcomer in the industry.

The film also starred Raiza Wilson, Eswari Rao, and Akash Premkumar in pivotal roles along with others. On September 1, 2020, Mukesh Ratilal Mehta took to Twitter to open up on the rumours about the release, confirming it as 'false news'. Check out his Tweet:

False news https://t.co/e07bH0w6pX — MUKESH RATILAL MEHTA (@e4echennai) September 1, 2020

About Adithya Varma

Adithya Varma, which was made again after rejecting Bala's Varma, was the Tamil remake of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy. The movie starred Dhruv Vikram, Banita Sandhu, and Priya Anand in the lead roles. It narrates the story of a man who becomes an alcoholic after his girlfriend leaves him because of his short-tempered behaviour and is forced by her family to marry another man.

The film earned well at the box-office. The pair of Banita Sandhu and Dhruv Vikram were applauded for their on-screen chemistry.

Dhruv Vikram on the work front

Karthik Subbaraj signed Dhruv Vikram for his next film. This movie will be the first film of the father-son duo Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram together. The film is tentatively titled as Chiyaan 60. The first look poster of this film starring Dhruv Vikram and Chiyaan Vikram was released recently. The poster has heightened the expectations of the fans and moviegoers.

