Popular Father-son Duo In South Industry Who Are Ruling As Commercial Heroes

There are several father-son duos in Bollywood as well as in the South movie industry, who are ruling audiences' hearts with their movie performances. However, unlike Bollywood where most of the senior actors from the father-son pair are cast in 'dad' roles, there are some South Indian movie actors like Nagarjuna, Vikram, etc. who are still featuring as commercial heroes in films while their sons are also making waves as a bankable leading star. Below listed are a few such popular father-son duo in the South industry who are both ruling as commercial heroes.

Popular father-son duo in South industry who are both ruling as commercial heroes

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan

Chiranjeevi is a mega-star of Tollywood who has a fan following of millions. The actor has been in the industry for more than 20 years and manages to impress the audience even today. Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan managed to step into his father’s shoes and make it big in the industry. Ram Charan is popular for his movies Magadheera and Khiladi No 150. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan were seen together in the film Bruce Lee- The Fighter.

Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan

Mammootty and Dulquer Salman are another popular father-son duo of the South Indian film industry who are both acting as commercial heroes in South films. Mammootty is popular for his Malayalam movies but has also been a part of many Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies. Dulquer Salmaan also has a huge fan following and is seen in Malayalam and Hindi films. Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan still rule over the film industry. While Dulquer starred in Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal last, Mammootty's latest appearance as a hero was in the film Shylock.

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya is another popular father-son duo known for many of their films. Nagarjuna predominantly works in Telugu films but has also worked in various Hindi and Tamil films. His son Naga Chaitanya is another actor known for his work in the Telugu cinema. He is known for his films Josh, Ye Maaya Chesave, and Autonagar Surya. Nagarjuna made a special appearance in Naga Chaitanya's film Premam.

Also Read: Mammootty & Dulquer Salmaan Move Into New House; Picture Surfaces On Social Media

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan Opens Up About Why He Doesn't Use The Last Name 'Mammotty'

Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram predominantly works in Tamil movies. The actor is popular for his films Dhill, Gemini, Dhool, and Saamy. Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in the film Kadaram Kondan. Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram made his debut with a Tamil Film Aadithya Vikram. The father-son duo are all set to appear together in Karthik Subbaraj's film Chiyaan 60.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi Starrer 'Acharya's' First Look To Be Released On Actor's Birthday?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.