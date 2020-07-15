Dhruva Sarja And Wife Prerana Test Positive For COVID-19 With Mild Symptoms

A few hours ago, Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja revealed that he and his wife Prerana Sarja has been tested positive for COVID-19. The south superstar took to Instagram and posted a story sharing the news with his fans. Check out Dhruva Sarja's Instagram story.

As stated in Dhruva Sarja's Instagram story, the actor and his wife Prerana Sarja have mild symptoms of the deadly virus. The couple has currently been hospitalised. Dhruva Sarja also urged people who were in close proximity with him or his wife to get themselves tested and stay safe. The actor also promised his fans they will be back all fine. He ended the note with a positive line and a sticker representing "stay strong".

Dhruva Sarja is the younger brother of Chiranjeevi Sarja who passed away last month after suffering a heart attack. As per reports, the actor wasn't feeling well and was suffering from chest pain. He passed away on June 07, 2020. After his sudden demise, his ongoing films were left untouched.

However, Dhruva Sarja agreed to complete his brother's films by stepping in to dub for his movies. The actor accepted to dub for director Ram Narayan’s upcoming film, Rajamarthanda. This news came as a relief for the Rajamarthanda team, as they were only left with the shooting of a duet song sequence and the dubbing.

Recently, Dhruva Sarja also shared an Instagram post for his brother. He created a video message dedicated to Chiranjeevi Sarja. Here, the actor clubbed several pictures and videos of his brother with a heartfelt message recorded in the background. Dhruva captioned the post as, "Anna Love you forever ðŸ’” my world ðŸ’”@chirusarja @arjunsarjaa".

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj recently held a prayer meeting for her late husband. The special prayer was held on July 7, after a month of his demise. Meghana Raj shared an Instagram post of family members attending the prayer with Chiranjeevi Sarja's picture in the background. The actor also penned a heartfelt note in the caption. Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana were also spotted at the family prayer. See pictures.

Picture Credits: Meghana Raj's Instagram

