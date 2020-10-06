Dhruva Sarja Turns 32 Today; Requests Fans To Not Visit His Home Due To Pandemic

South Indian actor Dhruva Sarja celebrates his 32nd birthday today and for several years, his fans have organised welfares in his name and come outside his home to get a glimpse of the actor on his special day. However, this year, Sarja requested his fans to not come to his house to wish him as a precautionary measure against the COVID pandemic. He further expressed on his post on social media that the wishes by his fans and friends mean a lot to him and he truly values the love he receives from the masses.

Dhruva Sarja requests fans to not visit him for his birthday

Dhruva Sarja took to his Twitter handle earlier and humbly requested his fans to not come outside his house to wish him for his birthday. Through his twitter handle, he revealed that the wishes of his fans mean a lot to him but due to the ongoing Novel Coronavirus, his fans should wish him from where they are.

The actor wrote a post in his mother tongue which loosely translates to “Fans are the people because of whom we are recognised and because of them, we are able to survive. Fans are the ones because of whom we are able to feed ourselves. You come to our house every year to wish us on our birthday. Cannot describe your admiration for us. We all know about the developments this year. There are no celebrations anywhere. It is difficult for me to ask you to not visit our house. (But) please wish from wherever you are. Your wishes protect me. Jai Anjaneya.”

Check out the post below.

ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳೇ ನಮ್ ಅನ್ನದಾತರು.ನೀವೇ ನಮ್ಮ ಶಕ್ತಿ.ಪ್ರತಿವರ್ಷ ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಬ್ಬಕ್ಕೆ ನೀವು ನಮ್ಮ ಮನೆಗೆ ಬಂದು ತೋರಿಸೋ ಪ್ರೀತಿ,ಅಭಿಮಾನ ವರ್ಣನಾತೀತ.ಈವರ್ಷದ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆಗಳು ನಿಮಗೆ ಗೊತ್ತಿರೋದೇ.ಎಲ್ಲೂ ಸಂಭ್ರಮವಿಲ್ಲ.ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳನ್ನು ಮನೆಯಬಳಿ ಬರಬೇಡಿ ಎನ್ನಲು ಮನಸ್ಸಿಲ್ಲ.ನೀವು ಇರುವ ಕಡೆಯಿಂದಲೇ ಹಾರೈಸಿ.ಅದೇ ನನಗೆ ಶ್ರೀರಕ್ಷೆ.ಜೈಆಂಜನೇಯ🙏 — Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) October 5, 2020

Dhruva Sarja has been through a lot this year. The actor and his wife Prerana were tested positive for COVID 19 and were hospitalised for the treatment. A few days later, the duo was tested negative and they had thanked their fans and well-wishers for their prayers. Check out the post below.

My wife & I have tested negative today for COVID-19.Our gratitude to al ur prayers & mostly my brother's @chirusarja blessing.I wud like to thank my uncle @akarjunofficial who has stood by me in each & every situation.Special thanks to Dr.Surjit Pal Singh & medical help Rajkumar. — Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) July 22, 2020

Earlier this year, Dhruva had lost his brother Chiranjeevi Sarja to massive cardiac arrest at the age of 39. Dhruva and his wife were recently spotted visiting their sister-in-law and wife of late actor Chiranjeevi, Meghana Raj for her baby shower. Meghana would be giving birth to their first baby this year.

