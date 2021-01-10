Did You Know A Song From Thala Ajith's 'Veeram' Was Also Used In 'Anbe Sivam'?

Thala Ajith's Veeram is an action drama released in 2014. Helmed by Siva, the film also features Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role opposite Ajith. As mentioned in IMDb's Veeram movie trivia, one of the songs used in the film was already used in Kamal Haasan's 2003 comedy-drama film, Anbe Sivam. Read ahead for more details.

In Veeram, a song plays before the meeting between Vinayagam and Kopperundhevi. This song was sung by street singers. The same song was already used in Anbe Sivam, when the lead character Nallasivam, acts in street theatre shows which are protesting against multinational corporation-driven industrialisation.

Watch Anbe Sivam's protesting scene:

More about 'Veeram'

The action drama film Veeram is bankrolled by Vijaya Productions. Apart from the lead cast Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah, the film also features Vidharth, Bala, Santhanam, Nassar, Pradeep Rawat and Atul Kulkarni, in the supporting roles. Released on January 10, 2014, the film received positive reviews from critics. In Veeram, the lead star Ajith's entry was one of the highlights of the sequel.

Thala Ajith's entry has also been in other films like Vaalu, Trisha illana Nayanthara and others. The box office success was later dubbed and released in Telugu as Veerudokkade and in Hindi as Veeram The Powerman. However, the film was also remade in Telugu as Katamarayudu (2017), and in Kannada as Odeya. Veeram is also having a Bollywood remake titled Bachchan Panday. It stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon.

Watch trailer of 'Veeram'

More about 'Anbe Sivam'

Anbe Sivam is a comedy-drama starring Haasan, Madhavan and Kiran Rathod, Nassar, Santhana Bharathi, Seema and Uma Riyaz Khan and others. Helmed by Sundar C., the film is bankrolled by K. Muralitharan, V. Swaminathan and G. Venugopal under the banner of Lakshmi Movie Makers. Anbe Sivam follows the story of the two lead characters Nallasivam and Anbarasu. Even though the film received positive reviews from critics, it did not do that well at the box office. Lead star Madhavan received the Best Actor award at the 2003 Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.

Watch trailer of 'Anbe Sivam'

