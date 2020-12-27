Did You Know Karthi's 'Alex Pandian' Was Named After Rajinikanth' Role In 'Moondru Mugam'?

Quick links:
It's been 7 long years since Karthi's film Alex Pandian hit the big screen. The film received negative reviews after releasing. However, it received a positive response from Rajinikanth's fans. Did you know Alex Pandian was named after Rajinikanth's iconic character from Moondru Mugam? Read further to know everything about this fascinating piece of trivia.
Alex Pandian was an action film released in 2013. The film features Karthi and Anushka Shetty in the lead role. Karthi Sivakumar was critically appreciated for the role, however, the film did not do well at the box-office. The name of the film garnered Karthi with a huge response from Rajinikanth's die-hard fans. Rajinikanth's movies have entertained his fans for over 4 decades now and they felt bound to watch Karthi's Alex Pandian. This is because the film was named after Rajinikanth's role in Moondru Mugam released in 1982.
Moondru Mugam was Rajinikanth's highest grossing film of the decade. He had played three roles in the film including the role of Alex Pandian, the upright police and his two sons Arun and John. In Alex Pandian, Karthi played the role of Alex Pandian who is a local thief. Even though Karthi played an extremely opposite role of Alex Pandian from his role in Moondru Mugam, Rajnikanth's fans made sure they watched the film in theatres.
