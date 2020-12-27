Did You Know Karthi's 'Alex Pandian' Was Named After Rajinikanth' Role In 'Moondru Mugam'?

It's been 7 long years since Karthi's film Alex Pandian hit the big screen. The film received negative reviews after releasing. However, it received a positive response from Rajinikanth's fans. Did you know Alex Pandian was named after Rajinikanth's iconic character from Moondru Mugam? Read further to know everything about this fascinating piece of trivia.

Also Read | Rajinikanth, Haasan Joined Politics To Ensure DMK Doesn't Win Tamil Nadu Polls: MK Stalin

Alex Pandian named after Rajinikanth's role in Moondru Mugam

Alex Pandian was an action film released in 2013. The film features Karthi and Anushka Shetty in the lead role. Karthi Sivakumar was critically appreciated for the role, however, the film did not do well at the box-office. The name of the film garnered Karthi with a huge response from Rajinikanth's die-hard fans. Rajinikanth's movies have entertained his fans for over 4 decades now and they felt bound to watch Karthi's Alex Pandian. This is because the film was named after Rajinikanth's role in Moondru Mugam released in 1982.

Also Read | Rajinikanth To Launch Political Party On January 17, Madurai Rally Likely: Sources

Moondru Mugam was Rajinikanth's highest grossing film of the decade. He had played three roles in the film including the role of Alex Pandian, the upright police and his two sons Arun and John. In Alex Pandian, Karthi played the role of Alex Pandian who is a local thief. Even though Karthi played an extremely opposite role of Alex Pandian from his role in Moondru Mugam, Rajnikanth's fans made sure they watched the film in theatres.

Also Read | Rajinikanth Summoned In Case Related To Sterlite Shooting; Must Appear On January 19

About Alex Pandian movie

The film Alex Pandian was directed and written by Suraj and produced by K. E. Gnanavelraja.

The movie also features Santhanam, Milind Soman, Suman, Prathap Pothen and Nikita Thukral along with the lead actors.

The film was also dubbed in Telugu and renamed as Bad Boy. It was remade in Kannada in 2015 and named Lodde.

The plot of the film revolved around Alex who is a small-town thief. He gets a contract to kidnap the chief minister's daughter Divya for a few days. However, Divya tells him the real reason for getting her kidnapped and he decides to help her.

The music of the film was composed by Devi Sri Prasad and the album was released on the eve of Rajinikanth's birthday that year.

The box office collection of the film went up to ₹ 20 crores and the makers faced a loss as the budget of the film was ₹ 35 crores.

Also Read | Rajinikanth To Launch Political Party; Issues Dates & Statement On 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.