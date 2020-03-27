Did You Know Madhoo Was Not The First Pick For 'Roja'? Check Details

Roja was directed by Mani Ratnam. This Tamil language romantic thriller film emerged out to be highly successful and stars Madhoo and Arvind Swami in lead roles. Roja revolves around the life of a young and carefree villager Roja, who desperately searches for her husband after he gets kidnapped by militants in Jammu and Kashmir. Everyone loved Madhoo’s role and applauded her for her incredible performance. However, she wasn't the first pick for the role. Read to know more details:

Madhoo was not the first choice for Roja

Recently, it was revealed that Madhoo, who played a simple village girl named Roja, was not the first choice for the film. According to a report, it seems that the filmmaker Mani Ratnam approached Aishwarya, the daughter of actor Lakshmi, for the role of Roja. However, it looks like her grandmother decided for her and refused to work in the film, against her will. Therefore, as per a report, Aishwarya said that she regretted not being a part of Roja.

According to a report, it has also been revealed that Manisha Koirala was Mani Ratnam’s second choice for his film. But the actor had signed a contract with Subhash Ghai. Later on, the makers also thought of casting Karisma Kapoor as carefree Kashmiri lass, before realizing that their budget was low.

Roja was shot in Tamil Nadu and Manali. The makers of the film starred Hema Malini’s niece, Madhoo. According to a report, she was not 'highly thought of' in her acting school, which made her more determined to achieve success. Therefore, she underwent a complete makeover with weight loss and removing braces.

After some time, she marked her debut in Phool Aur Kante. This film emerged out to be commercially successful. Moreover, she rocked her role in Roja as well.

